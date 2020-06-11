We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it. This is especially true of YA, which has become a haven for queer representation in literature. And now major cartoons are getting in on the queer fun, with Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy having their first on-screen kiss and Catradora becoming unapologetically canon. So bring some queer cartoon cuties into your life with these awesome YA queer comics!

Kiss Number 8 by Colleen AF Venable and Ellen T. Crenshaw

Mads loves church and baseball and definitely NOT kissing. And can you blame her? Her seven kisses so far have left a lot to be desired. Well, that’s mainly because of exactly who she’d like to make kiss number 8: her best friend Cat.

Mooncakes by Wendy Xu and Susanne Walker

Nova Huang is a teen witch who works at her grandmothers’ bookshop. She teams up with Tam Lang, her childhood crush and a werewolf, to fight against a dark force that seeks to claim the magic of the wolves for itself. And maybe there’s a little love along the way.

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connel

Laura Dean is many things: very cute, very charming, and VERY confidant, to name a few. There’s just one problem: Laura Dean is maybe not the greatest girlfriend. And after their latest breakup, Freddy swears they’re done. But Laura Dean just keeps coming back, and Freddy is rapidly losing her friends. And now one of them needs her more than ever. Will advice columnist Anna Vice finally help Freddy do the impossible and break up with Laura Dean for good?

Category ID: 1074

Category ID: 9969

Category ID: 2822

Category ID: 468

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What's Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo

Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy aren’t having a great year. On top of their father serving overseas and working overtime to make ends meet, each of them are facing their own challenges. But only by coming together as a family will the four sisters find themselves…and their family.

America by Gabby Rivera and Joe Quinones

A former Young Avenger, America Chavez is striking out on her own, and she strikes hard! She’s just got a few things on her to-do list: go to college, shut down the alien cult worshipping her, and go on her first official assignment. The gig? A time-traveling trip back to World War II with a guest appearance by Captain America.

The Backstagers by James Tynion IV and Rian Sygh

When Jory transfers to an all-boys private high school, he instantly becomes an outcast. Good thing there’s a group of other outcasts to take him in, the stage crew (also known as the Backstagers). Not only are the Backstagers great friends, but they also bring Jory into the magical world that lives beyond the curtain. It’s full of unknowns, but they’ll face it together to put on the best show ever!

Bloom by Kevin Panetta and Savanna Ganucheau

High school is over, and Ari just wants to move to the city with his band. The problem? He has to convince his dad. While he loves their struggling family bakery, Ari just can’t imagine staying there forever. But when one of the candidates for his replacement ends up being super cute and incredibly passionate about everything Ari wants to escape, will Ari find love amongst the loaves?

Lumberjanes by Grace Ellis, Noelle Stevenson, and Brooke Allen

I feel like it’s illegal to put together a queer YA comics list and not include Lumberjanes. Do I need to say anything else besides “hardcore lady types?” I swoon.

Moonstruck by Grace Ellis and Shae Beagle

Werewolf barista Julie and her new girlfriend just wanna go on a nice, cute date to a magic show. Their plans for an evening of fun and card tricks are dashed when the magician casts a spell on their friend! Can they stop the nefarious magician before it’s too late?

Hopefully these comics will bring a rainbow smile to your face, no matter how you identify. Is this list not enough? Find more queer comics here and here. (Please Note: not all of the comics in those lists are YA, and may contain more mature subject matter).