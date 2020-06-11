Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Fetish: Volume 409

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 409, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

bell hooks Mug: Get a mug with this literary icon and an amazing quote!

bell hooks mug

Get Lost in Books Tote Bag: No matter where you go, keep tracks of all your wonderful books with this tote!

Get Lost in Books Tote Bag

Literary Characters Fabric: Calling all Jane Austen fans! Snag this fantastic fabric for your next sewing project.

Literary Characters Fabric

Category ID: 914
Category ID: 2822

Books and Flowers Print: This is a gorgeous print for your libraries and reading nooks!

Books and Flowers Print

I’m a Part of Everything I Have Read Pin: This is a sentiment that I think all readers can relate to!

I Am a Part of Everything I've Read Pin

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails