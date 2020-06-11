Book Fetish: Volume 409
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 409, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
bell hooks Mug: Get a mug with this literary icon and an amazing quote!
Get Lost in Books Tote Bag: No matter where you go, keep tracks of all your wonderful books with this tote!
Literary Characters Fabric: Calling all Jane Austen fans! Snag this fantastic fabric for your next sewing project.
Books and Flowers Print: This is a gorgeous print for your libraries and reading nooks!
I’m a Part of Everything I Have Read Pin: This is a sentiment that I think all readers can relate to!