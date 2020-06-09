The long, lazy days of summer are here, which means there’s more time to explore new activities. Summer is the perfect time for kids to learn how to cook because there’s no school rush, so you can take as much time as you need to perfect a recipe. Summer recipes are all about messy fun and keeping the kitchen cool. Get a pitcher of lemonade ready for these summertime cookbooks for kids to enjoy with their grownups.

American Girl Summer Treats features bright, full-color photographs, detailed instructions, and creative serving ideas. The recipes are centered around summer celebrations with poolside treats, tarts and pies for picnics, and a delicious watermelon and berry tower.

Not for the squeamish, The Gross Cookbook pairs icky-fun recipes like cat poop cookies and severed fingers cheese straws with unusual food facts from around the world. Chase away summer doldrums by challenging kids to make their creations as realistic as possible. Unsuspecting family members might have to endure a prank snack or two once this cookbook is on your shelf.

Fantastic Eats (And How to Cook Them) By Angellica Bell

British TV presenter Angellica Bell put together this delightful cookbook, perfect for young families. Each recipe is accompanied by photographs and easy instructions. Experienced young chefs will be able to prep Bell’s lamb koftas and flatbread, by themselves, building up confidence in the kitchen.

Kitchen Science Lab for Kids: Edible Edition by Liz Lee Heinecke

Summer learning is tasty with this jam-packed cookbook. Kids will learn about food safety, physics, chemistry, nutrition, and more! Each recipe is accompanied by a section about the science behind the methods.

Yummy Kawaii Bento by Li Ming Lee

Yummy Kawaii Bento is the perfect book for anyone wanting to try making bento at home. Lee guides readers through each step of making charming bento lunches with detailed photographs. Summer is a great time to practice these intricate lunches together.

Pizza School by Charity Curley Matthews

Turn your kitchen into a pizza paradise with this book of all different kinds of pizzas. From kneading the dough to preparing gourmet ingredients, Matthews guides young chefs with humor. With fresh summer vegetables to adorn your pie, pizza night can be any night of the week.

Sushi is the ultimate summer food: fresh, cool, and bright. With this classic illustrated book, kids of all ages can learn to prepare their own rolls while learning about sushi’s history and the ingredients used.

Make a splash at pool parties with this book of mermaid-inspired treats. Inside this dreamy book, you’ll find recipes for daintily decorated desserts, mermaid toast and smoothies, and party snacks. The recipes are rated by difficulty and accompanied by photos.

Eat With Your Hands is all about learning sushi basics. Little ones can join in the fun, rolling and shaping to create delicious and healthy sushi alongside older siblings.

French classics are classic for a reason. Michels proves that French cooking is for everyone with delicious basics such as omelets, profiteroles, and steak frites. This warm, inviting cookbook will have you and your kids ready to stir up something new together this summer.

Updated with whimsical illustrations and photographs, this cookbook is for the young and the young at heart. Enjoy recipes taken directly from the original Anne books like Anne’s Liniment Cake, Diana Barry’s Favorite Raspberry Cordial, and Marilla’s Plum Pudding. Perfect for an Avonlea themed tea party, this cookbook is a lazy summer treat.

Rachel Fong is the host of a popular Youtube channel, creating kawaii eats and treats for her viewers to replicate. Now available in book form, kids can put their decorating skills to the test with Lemon Emoji Cookies, Unicorn Cake and more. Easy-to-follow instructions and photos make this cookbook a winner!

This summer, help encourage the kids in your life to learn (and eat) something new with one of these fabulous cookbooks. You might even learn a thing or two with them! Check out these 15 Great and Terrible Books That Teach Kids to Cook for year-round inspiration.

