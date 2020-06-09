The Cat’s Pajamas: 9 Funny Cat Books

I love books and I love cats. The love is about equal between the two. So what better to do than read books about cats? Bonus points if they’re funny cat books because, whew, do we need humor in this time of *gestures wildly*. Grab your favorite furry (and purry) friend and get ready to laugh together with these funny books about cats!

Some are from the perspective of cats, others are about cats, and they’re all delightful. Most of them are comics because, well, who wouldn’t want to look at cats while reading about cats?

Funny Cat Books

It’s fairytales, but replace the humans with cats! Sleeping Beauty’s true love’s first kiss comes from a cat, Rapunzel’s prince rescues his cats, etc. Yamine Surovec adds contemporary snark to these classic tales turned furry, and it’s a delight. I don’t know about you, but these are now the only kinds of fairytales I want to read.

Breaking Cat News: Cats Reporting on the News that Matters to Cats by Georgia Dunn

Breaking Cat News is all of my favorite things wrapped up into one perfect comic book. Reports include updates to the vicious return of the vacuum cleaner, the noisy upstairs neighbor cats, and the fun new plants growing around the house. The best part is that this book is based on Georgia Dunn’s cats.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to be more like a cat, this is your guide. Snuggle up to the person who doesn’t like you. Take more naps. Be cute, get away with murder. Ignore people who aren’t in awe of you. With lovely artwork alongside these top-notch nuggets of advice, How to Land on Your Feet is delightful and one of the best funny cat books.

Rascal by Jean-Luc Deglin

When Jean-Luc Deglin got a meowing package in the mail, she didn’t really know what to do. But the purrfect black kitten became her pal. Rascal is the story of his adventures and his human’s emotional rollercoaster of keeping a rambunctious cat in her home.

No two cats are the same. Amy Goldwasser’s All Black Cats Are Not Alike is a collection of profiles for 50 all-black cats, proving this fact. Some want belly rubs; some will murder you with their tiny claws if you so much as think about touching their tummy. Some will eat anything you drop on the floor, while others will only eat the finest of tuna. This book is so cute and charming.

Cat Person by Seo Kim

Seo Kim’s Cat Person is a wonderful slice-of-life collection of comics about being, well, a cat person. It’s full of heart and humor about living with a cat, but also delves into the other parts of her life that don’t include a cat.

If cats could text, this is most likely what their text conversations would look like: “Come home! There an emergency! My dish is half empty!” Texts from Mittens is a collection of conversations between a cat and his human, who leaves the house every day for some reason. Angie Bailey captures cat personalities perfectly.

Stop Meowing and Go the F*ck to Sleep by Rosa Silva and Diana Necșulescu

Ah, yes, the cat version of Go the F*ck to Sleep. Anyone who’s had a cat knows that cats don’t believe in being quiet at night. To them, there’s no better time to practice for a screaming marathon than 4:00 in the morning. Now, you can take your kitty to bed and read a nice bedtime story to get everyone in the mood for sleepy time.

In this lovely little poetry collection, we get to see all the ways cats are truly introverts. All Cats are Introverts is funny and self-reflective and all too relatable if you, too, would prefer to sit silently on the couch with your back to your roommate than spend quality time together.

If you find yourself kneading (heh) more kitty content in your life, check out these other very good lists: 100 must-read books with cats in them, a collection of cozy cat mysteries, 21 cat books for kids, 10 books for cat lovers, and 200+ literary cat names. What can we say? We just really love cats.