Bookish Fabric for Face Masks and Other Fun Literary DIY Projects

I don’t know about you all, but my sewing machine has never seen as much action as it did from March to May 2020! Between being cooped up indoors and the new CDC recommendations that everyone wear cloth masks in public, I’ve been sewing up a storm. Once I went through my fabric stash and all of those fat quarters that I had hoarded stored up for indeterminate use, I took a look around and realized that, uh, if this global pandemic is going to continue to be a concern, then I might as well have fun with all of these face masks. To the internet I went, and there I discovered a wonderful treasure trove of literary and bookish fabric for all of my crafting needs!

We’ve covered bookish fabrics in the past, but there are even more options here! So whether you just want a fat quarter (which should make you approximately two fabric masks) or longer lengths for some amazing bookish DIY projects (make your own book sleeve, anyone?) there are plenty of fabric options for every literary style and taste!

Colorful Bookshelves Fabric: For something colorful and eye-catching! This print comes in all sorts of fabric options!

Matilda Fabric Panel: If you want to make a quilt or something with a large bookish panel, you can’t go wrong with this fun print featuring Quentin Blake’s illustration of Matilda!

Antique Books Fabric: For a project that has a more vintage feel, check out this fabric displaying colorful antique books!

Art Deco Book Fabric: For the crafter whose favorite book is The Great Gatsby!

Vintage Book Nerd Fabric: For the librarian in your life, or the reader who loves typewriters, cat eye glasses, coinage bicycles, and books, of course!

Flying Books Fabric: Because books give you wings to new places and perspectives!

So Many Books Fabric: This is a great pattern of so many books, with gorgeous jewel tones!

Vintage Books Fabric: Look at these fantastic vintage book covers!

Books and Corgis Fabric: How ADORABLE is print of books and corgis?

Book Genre Fabric: For all you genre nerds out there, here is a delightful print!

So Many Books in Charcoal and Mint: This great print is also available in pretty charcoal and pastel colors!

Cute Bookshelf Fabric: Are your bookshelves as full of cats and succulents as they are of books?

Goodnight Moon Fabric: Perfect for nurseries and little ones, and goes well with Goodnight Moon!

Book Chevron Fabric: Books? Chevron? Both? Both!

Gray Books and Polka Dots: This understated and pretty bookish print is perfect for everything from face masks to clothing!

What will you make? Tag us on social media to show off your next bookish DIY masterpiece!