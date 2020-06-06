Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 6, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea
$4.99The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Brown Girl in the Ring
$2.99Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
$2.99Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey
$2.99Wilder Girls by Rory Power
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

$2.99This Book Is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand
$2.99Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad
Previous Daily Deals

This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender for $1.99

Black is the Body by Emily Bernard for $4.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99

The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nahesi Coates for $4.99

Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

This Side of Home by Renée Watson for $2.99

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward for $2.99

Roots by Alex Haley for $4.99

I'm Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi by $2.99

Calling My Name by Liara Tamani for $1.99

Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor for $4.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $2.99

Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah for $4.99

Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn for $2.99

Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim for $5.99

My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell for $4.99

One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah MacLean for $3.99

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

Sourdough by Robin Sloan for $3.99

Rebel by Marie Lu for $2.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden for $1.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99

