What Black Booksellers and Publishers Say You Should Read: The List List #403
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Autostraddle: 60 Queer and Feminist Books Coming Your Way in Summer 2020
at Bookshop.org: Antiracist Reading List
at Bustle: Books About Race In Britain To Add To Your Anti-Racist Reading List
at Buzzfeed: 23 Phenomenal Young Adult Books By Black Authors From The First Half Of 2020
at Electric Lit: Fiction By Contemporary Black Authors About Navigating White Supremacy
at Epic Reads: 17 New YA Books by Black Authors to Support—Now and Always
at Electric Lit: 7 True Stories About the Journey to Seek Asylum in the U.S.
at Esquire: If You Want to Learn About Anti-Racism, These 10 Books Are a Start
at Get Literary: 6 Must-Read Memoirs by LGBTQ+ Authors
at The Guardian: Do the work: an anti-racist reading list
at Libro.fm: How to Be an Antiracist: Audiobook Picks
at The New York Times: An Antiracist Reading List
at POPSUGAR: 41 Remarkable Memoirs by Black Celebrities
at Time: Several Antiracist Books Are Selling Out. Here’s What Else Black Booksellers and Publishers Say You Should Read
at Tor.com: Five Books About Finding Hope at the End of the World