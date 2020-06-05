In The Muppet Movie, amphibian philosopher Kermit asks, “Why are there so many songs about rainbows?” As I took my fourth walk around the neighborhood the other day (walking is my new coronavirus shutdown hobby), I thought about Kermit’s question and listed all of the songs about rainbows that I know. Rainbow Connection, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Rainbow Ballerinas, the theme song to Reading Rainbow, and the Youtube jam Double Rainbow popped into my head.

Musing the answer to Kermit’s query, I think there are so many songs about rainbows because rainbows simply make people feel happy. My preschool students love painting rainbows. Families in Brooklyn hung rainbow art in their windows to cheer up their quarantined neighbors. Chic instagram influencers even encourage organizing books, toys, and other household items by rainbow order.

If you do not want to commit to reorganizing your house like a rainbow, consider adding a pop of color with these colorful rainbow bookends. While I do not know what is on the other side of a rainbow, I do know that placing books between two sides of a rainbow makes any bookcase look cheerful, welcoming, and radiant.

10 Radiant Rainbow Bookends

Shimmery wood rainbow bookends from Bombus.

Category ID: 914

Desert sun rainbow bookends from MapleShadeKids.

Boho nursery rainbow bookends from hachiandtegs.

Hand-painted muted rainbow bookends from Bombus.

Wooden rainbow shaped bookends from HennabyRehnaz.

Personalized rustic rainbow bookends from blessingandlight.

Alternate rainbow bookends from DesertKippot.

Star and rainbow bookends from hachiandtegs.

Pastel rainbow bookends from CasaRusticaDecor.

Bright, hand-painted rainbow bookends from AwesomeWoodenGifts.

