Book-Themed Knitting Patterns

Between Book Riot’s new book Lit Stitch: 25 Cross-Stitch Patterns for Book Lovers, being stuck inside, and the awesome literary cross stitch patterns I’ve seen from fellow Rioters, I decided to go on a hunt for some bookish crafts that I could make with my knitting needles.

Inspired by favorite reads, these items will add a little literary spin to your outfits and can be worked in whatever colorways you feel would most fit your favorite characters. If you’re a beginner, check out the Hogwarts house scarf for an intro to the knitting world. Itching for something more complex? Try the Secret Garden–inspired shawl for a beautiful, nature themed piece in gorgeous greens or work on the Wuthering Heights sweater for the Heathcliff in your life. Most of these patterns are available as PDF downloads and list recommended yarn you can either buy from the site or search up online, and I think customizing these projects with colors that echo a book’s cover or mood could be a great creative exercise!

Keep your books warm and cozy with this knitted book jacket, complete with adorable pocket for your bookmark or annotating pen.

Channel “Anne with an e” and her dreamy puffed sleeves in this shaped, knitted top.

Whether you’re competing in the Hunger Games or just trying to stay warm, this Katniss-inspired cowl is sure to make a statement.

Outlander fans will love this shawl that is perfect for fending off the chills of Scotland while conducting your time-traveling romance.

For a smaller Outlander project, try this modern take on Mrs. Fitz’s mittens, with colors inspired by the TV series based on the books.

The colors in this shawl are gorgeous, but I think it could also look great with some black and dark blue yarns that pay tribute to the “dark and stormy night” at the beginning of the book.

Wrap yourself up in your very own Secret Garden with this vibrant and delicate shawl with a leaf and vine pattern.

If you’re new to knitting, this easy scarf pattern is a great first project. Swap out the colors to personalize it to your Hogwarts house!

Ready for a more complicated Harry Potter project? Check out these hat patterns…how adorable is that badger?!

There’s no law that says you can’t stay warm AND look good while wandering the moors thinking about your lost love.

If the upcoming Midnight Sun release has you reminiscing about all things Twilight, why not knit up a pair of these mittens? Inspired by Bella Swan, they’re sure to keep your hands nice and warm while you figure out your vampire/werewolf love triangle.

This sweet little capelet seems to me like exactly the kind of thing Emma, or maybe one of the March sisters, would use to dress up an outfit.

Hopefully one of these patterns has inspired you to pick up your knitting needles and create something great!