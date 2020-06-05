Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 5, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
This Side of Home by Renée Watson for $2.99
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward for $2.99
Roots by Alex Haley for $4.99
I'm Judging You by Luvvie Ajayi by $2.99
Calling My Name by Liara Tamani for $1.99
Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor for $4.99
Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $2.99
Don't Call Us Dead by Danez Smith for $2.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
Born a Crime by Trevor Noah for $4.99
Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn for $2.99
Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim for $5.99
My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell for $4.99
One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah MacLean for $3.99
The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99
Sourdough by Robin Sloan for $3.99
Rebel by Marie Lu for $2.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99
Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden for $1.99
The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99