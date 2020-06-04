Listen to STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING by Ibram X. Kendi on Spotify

The audiobook version of Ibram X. Kendi’s Stamped from the Beginning is now available for free on Spotify.

As books about race and anti-racism dominate best-seller lists in the wake of global protests against the homicide of George Floyd, Stamped from the Beginning is backordered at several outlets and somewhat difficult to grab in print. Kendi’s name comes up twice on Amazon’s bestsellers list, for both Stamped from the Beginning and his 2019 book How to be an Anti-Racist. For all the people who have been waiting on their copies of this important book, you now have easier access to the Stamped from the Beginning audiobook.

Stamped from the Beginning is more than just the history of racism and racial progress. Kendi uses meticulous research and the life stories of five “historical tour guides.” Through these histories, Kendi reveals how racism and anti-racist ideas were not born from ignorance. Rather, they were carefully built by some of America’s most intellectual leaders.

Stamped from the Beginning won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2016. The Washington Post called this book, “engrossing and relentless.” And Adam Morgan of Chicago Review of Books wrote, “I honestly wish every American would read this book.” The author himself narrates the audiobook.

Ibram X. Kendi is a professor of history and international relations. Additionally, Kendi contributes to The Atlantic and CBS News. He’s the Founding Director of The Antiracist Research & Policy Center.

Much thanks to allisonreadsdc on Instagram for bringing this story to our attention.