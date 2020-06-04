Quiz: What Should Your Next Neil Gaiman Read Be?

My love for Neil Gaiman began when I was 16 and I stumbled across Good Omens in a used book store. The copy I bought was worn, with notes in the margin and a tear in the right corner of the cover. I’ve carried that copy with me through an undergrad degree, a breakup, and four different addresses—it’s sitting cozy on my shelf between American Gods and Norse Mythology right now. Gaiman has the ability to create the most fantastical characters and worlds, usually taking on bits of mythology and fantasy lore (Norse Gods! Lord of Dreams!) to craft his stories. Whether you’re a fan or new to his work, take the quiz below to find your next Gaiman read!