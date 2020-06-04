Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Fetish: Volume 408

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 408, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Book Smart Print: Be book smart, and grab this fantastic print! The shop also has many options to buy this image on a tote, journal, and much more!

Book Smart Print

Black Superhero Phone Case: Get this fantastic Wonder Woman case on your phone ASAP!

Black superhero phone case

Black Writers Ideal Bookshelf: Not only is this a brilliant piece of artwork, but it’s a good TBR list.

Black Writers Ideal Bookshelf

Now We Rise Enamel Pin: Get this pin from Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi!

Now We Rise Pin

Black Woman Reading Sticker: This is the ultimate comfy sticker for book and plant lovers.

Black Woman Reading Sticker

