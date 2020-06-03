10-Year-Old & Father Write Book & Raise A Lot Of $ For Feeding America: Critical Linking, June 3, 2020

Category ID: 795

“Flash forward several weeks and many writing sessions later, and Stella and her dad have now raised more than $26,000 for nonprofit organization Feeding America by offering up electronic copies of the book to those who donate at least $10 to their Facebook fundraiser.

The novel follows Darien, a young girl who discovers she has the magical power to jump in and out of books and interact with the characters within them. Classic titles such as ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ and ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ make an appearance as Darien adventures through their pages with her friends.”

Look at these wonderful helpers.

“‘Mozart in the Jungle’ star Gael García Bernal, Nazanin Boniadi (‘Homeland’) and Jason Isaacs are attached to the historical drama ‘People of the Book’ for Good Films Collective.

The film is based on the 2008 novel and New York Times bestseller from Geraldine Brooks about a book conservator who comes to Sarajevo to restore the Haggadah manuscript. The film will be helmed by Academy Award winner Danis Tanovic (‘No Man’s Land’) from a script by Petter Skavlan (Kon Tiki).”

Gael García Bernal + adaptation = my heart is happy.

“Omar speaks openly about those struggles in This is What America Looks Like, writing with candor about the mental health following the birth of her son Adnan, the unprocessed trauma of losing her mother when she was a preschooler, witnessing the horrors of war, and seeing her beloved aunt die in a refugee camp.

Years after such devastation, Omar found herself feeling utterly lost. Rather than let it consume her, however, she restructured her life, got an education, found her calling in public service, and reconnected with her family.

‘I had a complete rebirth,’ Omar writes.”

A dive into Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s memoir.