Let Your Favorite Board Game Choose Your Next Read: Critical Linking, June 2, 2020

“Board games, which have seen a resurgence in popularity in the last decade, are a great way to entertain yourself, whether you’re sheltering with family, friends, or partners. If you’ve recently discovered, or in some cases rediscovered, a new favorite game, we’ve got some great books to pair them with.”

I could write a whole post just for Clue.

“Her father Dustin said Kendall’s teacher encouraged her class to practice reading aloud while at home and that’s exactly what she did.

Kendall started by reading to their dog, and when that storytime came to an end, she brought her book outside to share with the next willing participant: Daisy.

‘When we looked out and seen that she was reading to the cow, we thought it was great, ’cause she can’t really be face-to-face with anyone else right now,’ said Dustin said.”

Love this kid.

“FansFans of Studio Ghibli’s animated feature Howl’s Moving Castle might be surprised to learn that in the original book, the castle isn’t a walking steampunk contraption, it’s a more stereotypically windy medieval fixture that just happens to have doors leading to different cities.

The movie creates such a lush, vibrant visual story that coming across the source material, Diana Wynne Jones’ 1986 fantasy novel, might be jarring. The book’s sharp, wry storytelling has little in common with the film’s sweet sincerity. While they tell the same story, more or less, they tell it in starkly different ways — but the storytelling methods preserve the brilliance of both versions.”

A great read for anyone who loves debating whether the book or adaptation was better.