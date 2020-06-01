Looking to show off your bookish pride this June? Big Pride events and parades across the country may be canceled due to COVID-19, but pride itself is never canceled. There are lots of ways to celebrate Pride that don’t involve crowds (and if, like me, you hate crowds anyway, you’ve probably been celebrating this way for years). You could curl up with a favorite queer book. There are so many options—maybe you’re in the mood for queer romance, or some delightful queer YA, or one of these fabulous queer audiobooks. Perhaps something on this list of the best queer books will catch your eye. Having trouble deciding what queer book you want to read? We’ve got a quiz for that!

Reading isn’t the only way you can show your pride this year. You could donate to a relief fund or organization supporting queer authors. Maybe try starting a queer book club—virtual for now, but one day we’ll be able to have in-person book clubs again! You could also preorder some upcoming queer books—if you’re able, now is definitely the time to buy books to support your favorite authors. Not sure where to start? Check out these lists for some book-buying inspiration: 50+ 2020 YA books starring queer girls and 2020 LGBTQ+ romance novels. And if you’re feeling sad about not waving a pride flag in the streets, why not buy yourself a new pride-themed bookmark or pin to help bring the celebration inside?

However you’re celebrating, these bookish goods will help you show pride from the comfort of your own house.

Bookmarks

Even if you’re not reading a queer book, why not make your reading experience just a little bit gayer with one of these beautiful bookmarks?

Who doesn’t want some jangly pride beads on a bookmark?

Category ID: 914

Category ID: 9969

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Show off your bisexual, pansexual, asexual, trans, nonbinary, or LGBTQ pride with these lovely aluminum pride flag bookmarks.

Sometimes simple is best, like this matte paper rainbow bookshelf bookmark.

Pins and Jewelry

Whether you’re home with your cats, out on a socially distanced walk with a friend, or responsibly grocery shopping in a mask, add a little sparkle to your person with some bookish pride jewelry.

This simple Pride button will look great on your hat, shirt, or bag.

Show off your comics pride, your queer pride, and your feminist pride in one fantastic Wonder Woman pin!

I mean, this pin needs no introduction. Queer magic FTW.

Encourage others to support queer writers with this lovely button.

This rainbow pendant is made from a recycled reference book—crafty, bookish, and full of pride!

I love these simple beaded earrings.

Show off your comics pride with this bold rainbow pin.

Stickers

Need a sticker for your laptop, water bottle, travel mug? You can’t go wrong with a bookish pride sticker.

Bring the library into your house (and show off your love for libraries!) with this library rainbow flag sticker.

It’s hard to go wrong with a sticker celebrating one of the greatest queer writers ever.

Housewares

Throwing yourself a mini Pride readathon? These pride-themed items will help set the tone: cozy and queer AF.

Get the ambience in your reading nook (or porch, or couch) just right with this Gay AF candle.

It might be June, but a rainy day can still get chilly; this is the perfect blanket to curl up in while you read.

What better way to track your reading, record your favorite quotes, or keep a reading journal than with this Gay Agenda notebook?

Book Totes

Even if you aren’t browsing the library or bookstores right now…well, you can’t have too many totes for your books. Fill up one of these with your favorites and find a quiet (and sparsely populated) place to read. (And if you can’t find one, just fill up a bag on the way to your couch.)

Not a sticker person? You’re in luck, because you can enjoy the same delightful photo of James Baldwin on this lovely tote.

Be regularly gay with this tote with a quote from Gertrude Stein.

Clothes

If you’re also celebrating the fact that it’s finally warm enough to step outside in a T-shirt where you live, show off your bookish pride with one of these!

Express yourself (and your shelf!) with this cute T-shirt.

This shop also makes similar shirts celebrating various other identities, including asexual and pansexual pride shirts.

I mean, obviously.

Why pick the dark side or the light side when you could pick the gay side?