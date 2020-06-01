Show Your Pride With These LGBTQIAP+ Bookish Goods
Looking to show off your bookish pride this June? Big Pride events and parades across the country may be canceled due to COVID-19, but pride itself is never canceled. There are lots of ways to celebrate Pride that don’t involve crowds (and if, like me, you hate crowds anyway, you’ve probably been celebrating this way for years). You could curl up with a favorite queer book. There are so many options—maybe you’re in the mood for queer romance, or some delightful queer YA, or one of these fabulous queer audiobooks. Perhaps something on this list of the best queer books will catch your eye. Having trouble deciding what queer book you want to read? We’ve got a quiz for that!
Reading isn’t the only way you can show your pride this year. You could donate to a relief fund or organization supporting queer authors. Maybe try starting a queer book club—virtual for now, but one day we’ll be able to have in-person book clubs again! You could also preorder some upcoming queer books—if you’re able, now is definitely the time to buy books to support your favorite authors. Not sure where to start? Check out these lists for some book-buying inspiration: 50+ 2020 YA books starring queer girls and 2020 LGBTQ+ romance novels. And if you’re feeling sad about not waving a pride flag in the streets, why not buy yourself a new pride-themed bookmark or pin to help bring the celebration inside?
However you’re celebrating, these bookish goods will help you show pride from the comfort of your own house.
Bookmarks
Even if you’re not reading a queer book, why not make your reading experience just a little bit gayer with one of these beautiful bookmarks?
Love Wins Pride Bookmark
Who doesn’t want some jangly pride beads on a bookmark?
Pride Flag Bookmarks
Show off your bisexual, pansexual, asexual, trans, nonbinary, or LGBTQ pride with these lovely aluminum pride flag bookmarks.
Rainbow Bookshelf Bookmark
Sometimes simple is best, like this matte paper rainbow bookshelf bookmark.
Pins and Jewelry
Whether you’re home with your cats, out on a socially distanced walk with a friend, or responsibly grocery shopping in a mask, add a little sparkle to your person with some bookish pride jewelry.
Keep Reading Button
This simple Pride button will look great on your hat, shirt, or bag.
Wonder Woman Pride Pin
Show off your comics pride, your queer pride, and your feminist pride in one fantastic Wonder Woman pin!
Queer Magic Enamel Pin
I mean, this pin needs no introduction. Queer magic FTW.
Support Queer Writers Button
Encourage others to support queer writers with this lovely button.
Recycled Reference Books Rainbow Pendant
This rainbow pendant is made from a recycled reference book—crafty, bookish, and full of pride!
Steampunk Pride Earrings
I love these simple beaded earrings.
Comic Books Pride Pin
Show off your comics pride with this bold rainbow pin.
Stickers
Need a sticker for your laptop, water bottle, travel mug? You can’t go wrong with a bookish pride sticker.
Library Rainbow Flag Sticker
Bring the library into your house (and show off your love for libraries!) with this library rainbow flag sticker.
James Baldwin Sticker
It’s hard to go wrong with a sticker celebrating one of the greatest queer writers ever.
Housewares
Throwing yourself a mini Pride readathon? These pride-themed items will help set the tone: cozy and queer AF.
Gay AF Candle
Get the ambience in your reading nook (or porch, or couch) just right with this Gay AF candle.
Rainbow Cotton Blanket
It might be June, but a rainy day can still get chilly; this is the perfect blanket to curl up in while you read.
Gay Agenda Notebook
What better way to track your reading, record your favorite quotes, or keep a reading journal than with this Gay Agenda notebook?
Book Totes
Even if you aren’t browsing the library or bookstores right now…well, you can’t have too many totes for your books. Fill up one of these with your favorites and find a quiet (and sparsely populated) place to read. (And if you can’t find one, just fill up a bag on the way to your couch.)
James Baldwin Tote
Not a sticker person? You’re in luck, because you can enjoy the same delightful photo of James Baldwin on this lovely tote.
Gertrude Stein Tote
Be regularly gay with this tote with a quote from Gertrude Stein.
Clothes
If you’re also celebrating the fact that it’s finally warm enough to step outside in a T-shirt where you live, show off your bookish pride with one of these!
Express Your Shelf T-Shirt
Express yourself (and your shelf!) with this cute T-shirt.
All My Favorite Characters Are Bisexual T-Shirt
This shop also makes similar shirts celebrating various other identities, including asexual and pansexual pride shirts.
Choose Books Not Bigotry T-Shirt
I mean, obviously.
Gay Side T-Shirt
Why pick the dark side or the light side when you could pick the gay side?