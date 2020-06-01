How & Why Publishers Decided To Move Pub Dates: Critical Linking, June 1, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by our Robyn Carr Prize Pack giveaway, courtesy of Harlequin.com.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic caused bookstores across the United States to close indefinitely, many publishers decided to push back select publication dates for their titles in order to give them the best chance to succeed in the marketplace. Three publishers shared in interviews how they went about making these decisions and how they’ve approached marketing newly released titles during this time.”

If you’ve noticed publishing dates changing a lot lately and you wondered why and how, here are answers.

“As James Baldwin said, ‘It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, who had ever been alive.’ There’s no better time for stillness, independent learning, and empathy for those disproportionately impacted by systemic issues than right now. Below is a list of recommended reads from some of the greatest Black American authors, thinkers, and leaders. Hopefully you’ll find an answer to my first question. You’ll certainly find that many of your questions about the Black experience are already answered around you.”



An anti-racist reading list to read your way through.

“We believe that beauty for women is a source of power and privilege. A kind of currency. But is it truly attainable? What is the flip side of beauty—when does beauty cause suffering? What happens when someone who identifies as beautiful gets stripped of it, whether by age or accident? And in the end, who decides what—and more to the point—who is beautiful?”

A list of books about beauty and identity and the impossible standards.