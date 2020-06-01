Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 1, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

odd-one-out-nic-stone-cover from 2018 Bisexual YA Books BookRiot.com
$1.99Odd One Out by Nic Stone
Get This Deal
$5.99Well-Read Black Girl by Glory Edim
Get This Deal
Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn
$2.99Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn
Get This Deal
$4.99Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

My Dark Vanessa book cover
$4.99My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Get This Deal
$3.99One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah MacLean
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

True Grit by Charles Portis for $1.99

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera for $3.99

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $4.99

Intercepted by Alexa Martin for $1.99

This Savage Song by Victoria Schwab for $1.99

Sourdough by Robin Sloan for $3.99

How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan for $1.99

Florida by Lauren Groff for $2.99

The Magicians by Lev Grossman for $1.99

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff for $1.99

Rebel by Marie Lu for $2.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden for $1.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words