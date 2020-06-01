Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for June 1, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

True Grit by Charles Portis for $1.99

Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera for $3.99

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $4.99

Intercepted by Alexa Martin for $1.99

This Savage Song by Victoria Schwab for $1.99

Sourdough by Robin Sloan for $3.99

How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan for $1.99

Florida by Lauren Groff for $2.99

The Magicians by Lev Grossman for $1.99

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff for $1.99

Rebel by Marie Lu for $2.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden for $1.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99