2020 Lambda Literary Award Winners Announced

Lambda Literary, an organization supporting LGBTQ+ writers and championing LGBTQ+ literature, announced today the winners of the 32nd Lambda Literary Awards. These awards are given every year to outstanding books in over 20 categories across a broad range of genres. The 2020 winners represent the wide diversity of LGBTQ+ books being published today, and the many varying experiences and identities of LGBTQ+ writers. With 24 separate winners this year, you’ll be sure to find some incredible queer books to add to your TBR, whether you love memoir, poetry, fiction, drama, or romance. There are some beloved Book Riot favorites on the list, including How We Fight For Our Lives by Saeed Jones, The Deep by Rivers Solomon, and In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado.

In addition to the regular awards, three special awards were given to three authors for their particular contributions to LGBTQ+ literature and publishing. Poet Jericho Brown was awarded the Lambda Literary’s Trustee Award, which is given each year to a person who has “broken new ground in the field of LGBTQ literature and culture.” Playwright Jane Wagner was given the 2020 Visionary Award, which honors someone whose work and writing has contributed to the LGBTQ+ community in lasting, tangible ways. Brian Lam, president of Arsenal Pulp Press, received the 2020 Publishing Professional Award, which honors someone whose work in publishing has championed LGBTQ+ literature.

Because the actual awards ceremony was canceled this year to due COVID-19, you can watch many of the winners accepting their awards from home on Lambda Literary’s website. (I might have teared up a little watching Nicole Dennis-Benn accept the Best Lesbian Fiction award for Patsy.)

Today we announce the Lammy winners during this time of pandemic and state-sanctioned violence against Black people. Congrats to all the winners–these books reflect a vast range of queer creativity and offer the strength & insight we need right now.https://t.co/ljiIyCb7iS — Lambda Literary (@LambdaLiterary) June 1, 2020

In addition to the Lambda Literary Awards and their many ongoing programs advocating for LGBTQ+ writers, Lambda is putting on a series of virtual events to celebrate Pride Month this year. You can view the full lineup here.

A few of the highlights of the 2020 Lambda Literary Awards include:

Visit Lambda Literary for a complete list of the 2020 winners in all categories, including memoir, nonfiction, romance, mystery, drama, LGBTQ studies, anthologies, and erotica. And if you’re prepared for your TBR to really explode, check out all of the 2020 finalists.

