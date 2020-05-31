The Right Way to Pack Books: Critical Linking, May 31, 2020

Critical Linking is a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, sponsored by our Robyn Carr Prize Pack giveaway, courtesy of Harlequin.com.

“If there’s anything my friends have learned from helping me move, it’s that I have a lot of books. They come prepared to move about 30 book boxes—and I come prepared to repay them with entire pizzas for the hard work. Although books might be a pain to move, they’re a fairly straightforward packing job. Here, moving professionals share their top five tips for properly packing books.”

This is super solid advice that I wish I’d followed sooner.

“The Harry Potter movie franchise is beloved for a reason: It’s magical, transportive and captivating. That being said, should you not have the time or attention span to sit through all eight movies, we’ve got your back. Without further ado—for whatever reason—all eight Harry Potter films explained using haikus. (Oh, and there are definitely spoilers below.)”

I love a haiku!

Harry Potter forever.

JKR tho? #%@*.

“Sisters in Crime, a national organization founded to promote women in publishing, each year selects one individual to receive the Eleanor Taylor Bland Award, established in 2014 to give emerging voices in the crime and mystery world a leg up, both through a grant and through mentorship opportunities. The Award is currently open to submissions from authors with unpublished manuscripts. You can find more information here.



To celebrate the award and in order to examine the vital role that grants and mentorship play in diversifying fiction, we caught up with three of the crime world’s most respected voices: Rachel Howzell Hall, Alex Segura, and Lori Rader-Day.”

Love me some Sisters in Crime!