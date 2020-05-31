Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 31, 2020
The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99
Wicked by Gregory Maguire for $3.99
The Nest by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney for $3.99
The Child Finder by Rene Denfeld for $3.99
The Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins for $3.99
True Grit by Charles Portis for $1.99
The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai for $1.99
Call Your Daughter Home by Deb Spera for $3.99
Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick by Zora Neale Hurston for $4.99
Grant by Ron Chernow for $1.99
The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo for $2.99
The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna by Juliet Grames for $2.99
Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson for $4.99
On the Come Up by Angie Thomas for $3.99
And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $2.99
Medium Raw by Anthony Bourdain for $3.99
The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $4.99
And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini for $1.99
Intercepted by Alexa Martin for $1.99
This Savage Song by Victoria Schwab for $1.99
My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows for $1.99
Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99
Sourdough by Robin Sloan for $3.99
Uprooted by Naomi Novik for $2.99
How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan for $1.99
Florida by Lauren Groff for $2.99
Girl in Translation by Jean Kwok for $1.99
Eat Joy by Natalie Eve Garrett for $3.99
Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal for $1.99
An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz for $2.99
The Beauty of the Moment by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99
Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $2.99
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez for $2.99
Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper for $2.99
A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James for $1.99
Bloodleaf by Crystal Smith for $2.99
The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David Treuer for $2.99
A Treacherous Curse by Deanna Raybourn by $2.99
The Magicians by Lev Grossman for $1.99
Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff for $1.99
A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Code Girls by Liza Mundy for $3.99
Rebel by Marie Lu for $2.99
The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo for $2.99
A Study in Scarlet Women by Sherry Thomas for $2.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99
Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden for $1.99
The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99