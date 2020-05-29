Books Packed With Queer Joy to Block Out the World: The List List #402

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 13 Books Packed With Queer Joy to Block Out the World

at Brightly: 10 Books About Friendship for Tween Readers

at Bustle: 7 Colouring Books To Help Ease Anxiety During Lockdown & Beyond

at BuzzFeed: 17 Summer Fantasy Books To Preorder Now

at CrimeReads: 8 Fictional Divas in Desperate Need of a Reality Check

at Elle: The Anti-Racist Reading List

at Electric Lit: 9 Books About the Burden of Female Beauty Standards

at Epic Reads: 21 Books to Read After Marathoning ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

at Essence: 14 Books By Black Authors To Add To Your Bookshelf

at Get Literary: Hugs in Book Form: 7 Feel-Good Reads that Will Love You Right Back

at POPSUGAR: 15 Books to Help You Better Understand and Support Your LGBTQIA+ Kid

at Riveted Lit: Addicting Sci-Fi & Fantasy Duologies

at Tor.com: Five SF Stories That Mix Swords and Starships

at USA Today: 10 Perfect Picks for Your Online Book Club