Books Packed With Queer Joy to Block Out the World: The List List #402
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Autostraddle: 13 Books Packed With Queer Joy to Block Out the World
at Brightly: 10 Books About Friendship for Tween Readers
at Bustle: 7 Colouring Books To Help Ease Anxiety During Lockdown & Beyond
at BuzzFeed: 17 Summer Fantasy Books To Preorder Now
at CrimeReads: 8 Fictional Divas in Desperate Need of a Reality Check
at Elle: The Anti-Racist Reading List
at Electric Lit: 9 Books About the Burden of Female Beauty Standards
at Epic Reads: 21 Books to Read After Marathoning ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’
at Essence: 14 Books By Black Authors To Add To Your Bookshelf
at Get Literary: Hugs in Book Form: 7 Feel-Good Reads that Will Love You Right Back
at POPSUGAR: 15 Books to Help You Better Understand and Support Your LGBTQIA+ Kid
at Riveted Lit: Addicting Sci-Fi & Fantasy Duologies
at Tor.com: Five SF Stories That Mix Swords and Starships
at USA Today: 10 Perfect Picks for Your Online Book Club