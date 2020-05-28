Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Fetish: Volume 407

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 407, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Mary Poppins Teapot: Celebrate your love of tea and whimsy with this gorgeous teapot inspired by Mary Poppins Returns!

Mary Poppins teapot

Harry Potter Porcelain Dinnerware: Whatever they say about Millennials not buying china is about to be disproved!

Harry Potter Dinnerware

Smoko Book Light: Look at this adorable reading light! Perfect for all that late night reading.

Smoko Book Light

Floral Book Embroidery Pattern: I think I found my next embroidery project!

Floral Book Embroidery Pattern

Ex Libris Personalized Stamp: Make your book collection your own with this personalized stamp!

Ex Libris Stamp

