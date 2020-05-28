Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 407, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Mary Poppins Teapot: Celebrate your love of tea and whimsy with this gorgeous teapot inspired by Mary Poppins Returns!

Harry Potter Porcelain Dinnerware: Whatever they say about Millennials not buying china is about to be disproved!

Smoko Book Light: Look at this adorable reading light! Perfect for all that late night reading.

Floral Book Embroidery Pattern: I think I found my next embroidery project!

Ex Libris Personalized Stamp: Make your book collection your own with this personalized stamp!