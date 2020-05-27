The Book Celeste Ng Couldn’t Finish Reading: Critical Linking, May 27, 2020
“My Struggle by Karl Ove Knausgård. What really frustrates me about it is that, for centuries, extremely average straight white men get volumes to tell every detail of their lives, while stories by anyone else (especially women and people of colour) have to fight to be published at all.”
“Updated with a new introduction from Robin Wall Kimmerer, the hardcover special edition of Braiding Sweetgrass, reissued in honor of the fortieth anniversary of Milkweed Editions, celebrates the book as an object of meaning that will last the ages. Beautifully bound in stamped cloth with a bookmark ribbon and a deckled edge, this edition features five brilliantly colored illustrations by artist Nate Christopherson. In increasingly dark times, we honor the experience that more than 350,000 readers in North America have cherished about the book—gentle, simple, tactile, beautiful, even sacred—and offer an edition that will inspire readers to gift it again and again, spreading the word about scientific knowledge, indigenous wisdom, and the teachings of plants. ”
There’s a special edition of Robin Wall Kimmerer’s Braiding Sweetgrass!
I’ve been holding this in FOREVER! I’m so thrilled that @avonbooks and I are teaming up again for my next series, Hell’s Belles! . This one will focus on a Victorian-era girl gang able to fix any problem…for a price. And it will feature some familiar faces (but you’ll have to wait to find out which ones!) . I can’t wait!