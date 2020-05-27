Awesome Subscription Book Boxes for Beverage Lovers

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur, a tea enthusiast, or a wine lover, there’s a book subscription box that perfectly combines your passion for reading with the passion you have for a good beverage. I’ve really been leaning into my tea obsession over the last few months, and it led me to seeking out some potential boxes, and as you might suspect, the rest is in this post.

Let’s take a peek at a handful of boxes you’ll want to try out, no matter what sort of liquid you enjoy consuming.

Book + Beverage Subscription Boxes

This box delivers exactly what it promises, but it’s more than coffee. You can customize your box depending both on your taste in beverage and taste in classic books. You can choose from classic literature, children’s classics, or classic nonfiction, and you can pair it with coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. You’ll also get some extra bookish goods in each box.

Category ID: 914

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Coffee and a Classic begins at $40, and you can grab previous boxes you’re interested in as well.

This book subscription box is based in the UK, but it ships to most places around the world. For those of us who love book design from the UK, this box will be especially exciting. The books here are used—meaning you’ll get something beautifully vintage—and you get the choice between coffee or tea for your reading companion.

Subscriptions begin at $12.25. Sweet!

Perfect for the budding mixologist and the reader who loves a drink with their book, this box pairs a classic read with all of the mixers, garnishes, bar tools, and a recipe to make a themed cocktail related to the book. The only thing not in the box is the liquor—you’ll need to supply that yourself.

For readers who don’t drink, never fear: you can make these cocktails into mocktails easily, too.

Starting at $45, which seems like a pretty great deal for allowing you to build both a home library and a home bar.

If you’re here for UK vintage books, what about adding some UK tea as well? This tea and book club sends you a vintage paperback, alongside some tea and pretty stationary. What more is there to ask for?

Starting at about $15.

This one runs a little pricier when you factor in shipping, but what you get from this box definitely comes out as pricier than the subscription itself. You’ll get a hand-picked book, alongside 6 different teas that pair well with the book. I’m here for six different teas with my book, and that this box is an Australian curation—imagine how exciting for non-Aussies to experience some totally different kinds of tea.

$35 and up.

With this sweet box, you get a feel-good book of some variety, alongside eight types of tea, a vintage tea cup with saucer and plate, biscuits (cookies, for those of us who aren’t British), and a surprise goodie. The idea is you’ll not only build a library of reads that are comforting but that you’ll also develop a unique vintage teacup collection. Win-win!

This box starts around $30.

There are some nice customization options for this box that is meant to treat introverts—and, presumably, anyone else—who like to have a little time to themselves. Choose from general fiction, thrillers, or romance books, as well as among tea, coffee, hot chocolate or cappuccino. Subscribers to the basic box also get a snack to enjoy with their book and beverage.

Starting at $18.

Want more cool book subscription box options? Check out these unique adult book box subscriptions (which includes one or two here but so many others as well).