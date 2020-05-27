10 Baby Shower Books You Probably Haven’t Gifted Yet

Classics like Goodnight Moon and Guess How Much I Love You are always great go-to picks if you’re looking for a book to bring as a baby shower gift. But maybe you’d like to expand beyond the standards to something newer, or the baby to be already has a well-stocked library. The ten books here are recently published and offer up a variety of colorful illustrations, well-written texts, and fresh perspectives on adding another member of the family. Whether you’re looking for simple illustrations that will appeal to babies or more artistic works that serve as a gift for the parent-to-be, wrap up one (or a few) of these the next time you get a baby shower invite and they’re sure to be a hit!

Graphic novelist Knisley applies her signature fun style to the world of babies in this book with simple, rhyming text and colorful illustrations that are basic enough to draw in babies but will also appeal to parents with their inclusivity and humor. A great, modern baby book for babies or expecting families!

A perfect book for any baby with a favorite blanket, toy, or pet, this book pairs repetitive language that babies will enjoy with sweet stories of the things they love. Cartoon style illustrations in a bright palette add to the cheerful feel of the book.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth by Oliver Jeffers

Full of beautiful illustrations that show everything from the stars of night sky to the layers of the sea, Jeffers’s book will make parents swoon with its gorgeous illustrations and provide plenty of visuals for babies as well as diagrams that older kids will love to explore. A warm and magical welcome to Earth!

This is Baby by Jimmy Fallon, illustrated by Miguel Ordóñez

Brightly colored with geometric illustrations of babies at play, this book uses simple and short text to name the baby’s body parts. It’s a great gift for parents and babies to read together to promote interactive play and the oversize faces of the babies will appeal to children learning to mimic facial expressions.

Made for Me by Zack Bush, illustrated by Gregorio De Lauretis

Sometimes it can be hard to find books that show a new dad’s connection with and excitement for the birth of a child. Drawing on his own experiences as a new father, Bush put together touching moments in eating, sleeping, and playing that, paired with De Lauretis’s soft pastel illustrations are a soothing and meaningful tribute to the love of a new dad.

The book’s gentle black and white illustrations and single words of text follow a kitten through his day as it learns to be a cat. Whimsical and gentle, this is a soothing book and it’s enjoyable to follow the kitten along on his adventures as he learns how to be a grown-up cat.

A work of art sure to appeal to anyone, regardless of age, Becker’s color and light study uses circular illustrations and poetic text to illustrate this book. Along with circle diagrams of colors and light, readers can also enjoy watercolor-style paintings of the natural world in this beautiful piece of work.

Babymoon by Hayley Barrett, illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal

A sweet gift for any family that has or is about to experience the tired but magical days after bringing a new, little one home. Martinez-Neal’s line drawings and gentle shading pair with Barrett’s rhyming text to describe the quiet days cocooned with a newborn at home.

Babies love black and white line illustrations and seeing the faces of other babies; luckily this pick has both! The cheery and upbeat photos and text will encourage families to get up and move as they enjoy seeing author and artist Pippins’s work in this bright and happy book.

Babies will love learning to count with kisses in this book that combines Plains Cree and English. Photos featuring babies receiving kisses from family members are accompanied by text in both languages, and parents and babies will love kissing and counting along!

Whether you’re buying books for your own baby or celebrating with family and friends, hopefully these books help you joyously welcome the new arrival! If you’re looking for even more baby books (or perhaps some gifts for the new sibling), check out this round up of diverse children’s books.