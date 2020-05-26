Staying home as much is helping keep us safe, and also helping my wardrobe transition to something must more casual than my usual workwear. If you need a work from home wardrobe refresh, why not try on one of these comfortable and bookish duds to spruce up your routine and remind you (and everyone you video chat with) of your favorite hobby!

Coffee+Books=Happy is an equation I can get behind. Pay tribute to your reading and drinking habits with this straightforward and comfy sweatshirt.

I love the minimalist look of this sweatshirt, that lets you look understated but still display your love for Harry Potter’s magical world. The cute, owl detail on the sleeve just makes it even better!

If you have to wear pants, you might as well make them literary. Pull on these soft and comfy joggers to venture outside for a walk or curl up with your favorite book.

Tackle deadlines and solve spreadsheets in a single leap…or at least feel like you can in these comic book leggings! Add some color to your work from home outfits with these stretchy and smooth leggings that will give you the inspiration to power through your to-do list.

Whether sitting on the couch, doing yoga, or walking your dog, these leggings will proclaim your love of reading (even if you’re the only one seeing them right now).

Add a little bit of flair to any outfit with these bright and cheery bookshelf socks!

Honor a brave house elf with your choice of these woolly and warm socks.

Show off your favorite title on Zoom calls with one of these T-shirts featuring vintage designs.

The Wookies definitely won’t be upset when they see this great and geeky T-shirt! It’s dangerous to go Solo…take a book with you!

As an “Anne with an e” fangirl, I love this tee that pays tribute to some of my favorite characters while also being super soft! Not into Green Gables? Show off your Austen boys squad or love of the library, instead.

This mug changes when a warm beverage is poured in, revealing a magical circus scene. Pour in your favorite hot drink and cozy up for an evening inside.

Whether you’re a Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, or Slytherin, these tumblers will keep your drink at the desired temp and show off your house loyalty.

If you need to venture out, or just want to feel fancy at home, keep it literary AND comfy with this elastic waist book cover skirt. It will have you looking cheery and smart and is sure to get a smile from fellow book lovers.

If you haven’t seen the sun in a while, maybe throw on this hat before stepping out. Bonus: it inspires action and no one will be able to tell when you last washed your hair.

I hope you’re staying safe and that something from this list helps you to feel a little better about being at home more often. If you need to add more bookish comfort to your home life, check out these book-themed P.J. sets and loungewear pieces. Stay well, Rioters!