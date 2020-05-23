Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 23, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

My Lady Jane by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows for $1.99

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins for $1.99

Beloved by Toni Morrison for $2.99

Sourdough by Robin Sloan for $3.99

Uprooted by Naomi Novik for $2.99

How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan for $1.99

The Bullet Journal Method by Ryder Carroll for $3.99

The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey for $1.99

Furious Hours by Casey Cep for $2.99

The Library Book by Susan Orlean for $2.99

The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory for $1.99

Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino for $3.99

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates for $2.99

Final Girls by Riley Sager for $1.99

Florida by Lauren Groff for $2.99

Girl in Translation by Jean Kwok for $1.99

Eat Joy by Natalie Eve Garrett for $3.99

Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal for $1.99

An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz for $2.99

The Beauty of the Moment by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

The Tiger at Midnight by Swati Teerdhala for $1.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $2.99

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez for $2.99

Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper for $2.99

A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James for $1.99

Bloodleaf by Crystal Smith for $2.99

The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David Treuer for $2.99

A Treacherous Curse by Deanna Raybourn by $2.99

The Magicians by Lev Grossman for $1.99

Aurora Rising by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff for $1.99

A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

Code Girls by Liza Mundy for $3.99

Rebel by Marie Lu for $2.99

The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo for $2.99

A Study in Scarlet Women by Sherry Thomas for $2.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99

Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden for $1.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99