Friday Fund Days: Drop Some Dollars And Help Some Classrooms!

With the world being a difficult place for those of any marginalized background, one of the things those of us who are looking to do something can do is donate to those in need. Thousands of teachers each year ask for a little help with seeking supplies for their classrooms via Donors Choose; organizations that do work with at-risk communities like prison populations seek spare change to advocate for and bring literacy to those groups and nonprofits that provide necessary resources to empower women and people of color are always hoping for a few bucks to make their vital work possible.

Enter: Friday Fund Days.

Book Riot readers have helped fund hundreds of classrooms over the last few years, and we’ll help bring funds to hundreds more. Each Friday, we’ll highlight two classrooms or other literacy-focused, important projects in hopes you’ll help them reach their goals to bring literature, advocacy, and education to others.

Even if you can’t spare money, any social sharing you can offer to the projects each week absolutely helps: you never know who’ll find it and have the means by which to make the project’s fundraising goals reached. More, you’ll bring awareness to the unmet needs in communities around the world, as well as right in your own back yard.

When all else feels hard or hopeless, remember that you can and do make a difference.

THIS WEEK’S PROJECTS

Help me give my students a music experience that will encourage educational success.

My Students

I have the opportunity to teach all third and fourth grade students at Albertville Elementary School. Each class group has its own personality. I enjoy the fast pace and the ability to connect with each student when they come to music class. My students encourage one another to do their best. When one student is successful, the entire class celebrates them by using our special music class celebrations. Category ID: 18925 Music class allows each student to express creativity and connect with other students. My students are so talented! They are always up for a challenge and are able to exceed my expectations. Seeing my students smile when they have accomplished a goal is both exciting and rewarding. From playing instruments to using their singing voices, the students at AES are learning their personal potential to be successful.

My Project

If there is one thing students LOVE about music class it’s playing instruments! Every day, without fail, someone asks: “Do we get to play instruments today?”. I love to provide my students with quality instruments and to teach them real skills they can use throughout their lives. I asked my classes to “vote” on their favorite instrument. Out of three choices, the ukulele was definitely a crowd favorite! My students are excited about the opportunity to learn to play the ukulele together. Funding for AES Great Ukulele Undertaking would provide enough instruments for each student to hold a ukulele when they come to music class. Students will learn skills including playing technique, chord structure and progression, tuning, and performance technique. Music allows students to be successful no matter their age, grade level, or abilities. Music education increases community among students, fosters learning in other subject areas, and increases students’ critical thinking skills. Learning to play the ukulele will motivate students to be successful while providing a fun way for students to learn more about the wonderful world of music!

Help me give my students more individualized attention and focus by creating more separate spaces with classroom dividers for small group interventions.

My Students

My students are kind, silly, and hard working. They are curious and constantly ask questions that follow their specific interests. I work with students with learning disabilities in a learning center model. Most students come to me from their regular classrooms for small group interventions that targets specific needs. My students learn in many different ways and often need something taught in a variety of modalities. I am constantly inspired by their motivation and effort to achieve and work towards goals even when it is more difficult for them than their peers. They continue to make growth every day and develop their love of learning!

My Project