8 Fantastic SFF Audiobooks to Escape the World With: The List List #401

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Bustle: 19 Books To Read For Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

at BuzzFeed: 21 YA Books To Read During Mental Health Awareness Month

at Crime Reads: Eight Novels for the Eerie Days of Summer

at Electric Lit: 7 Books About Cyberspace by Women Writers

at Elle: The 20 Best Audiobooks To Listen To In Quarantine

at Epic Reads: 20 Books to Read After The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Category ID: 2822

Category ID: 2917

at Food52: Looking for a Back-to-Basics Cookbook? Our Community Recommends These 5.

at Get Literary: 6 Fast-Paced, Interstellar Reads for Fans of Star Trek: Picard

at Nerdist: 7 Queer Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Magic You Away

at POPSUGAR: 17 Thrillers That Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat This Summer

at Riveted: The Perfect Books to Read While You Listen to Harry Styles’ Album on Repeat

at SYFY: 8 Fantastic Sci-Fi Audiobooks to Escape the Current World With

at Tor.com: Five Revenge Tales Featuring Treacherous Bosses and Evil Overlords