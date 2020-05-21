Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 406, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Millennium Falcon Cutting Board: Make your kitchen extra nerdy with this amazing cutting board! Imagine serving your next cheese plate on this beauty!

Book Club Jigsaw Puzzle: Since you can’t meet your book club face-to-face yet, pair this bookish puzzle with an audiobook and some wine!

Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site Matching Game: Have a kiddo that loves Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site? Get them this fun matching card game!

It Was Always Wise to be Polite to Books T-Shirt: This is good advice on a T-shirt, from the novel Sorcery of Thorns!

Read Things That Weren’t Written by Straight, White, Cisgender Men: Consider this your proclamation and challenge to the world!