Literary Paper Dolls for When You’re Sick of Coloring and Puzzles: Critical Linking, May 19, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by Lucy Knisley’s Stepping Stones, from Random House Graphic.

“While researching clothing for Clarissa, I found a photograph, a striking snap of Woolf from June 1926, the summer after she published Mrs. Dalloway. There she is in silk and velvet, as the English summer allows—a little skeptical but wise beyond her years. I gave her coat to Clarissa.”

Download and print this Clarissa Dalloway paper doll.

“Co-founder Shamil Thakrar, one of the book’s three authors, said that many people “assumed that we released this digital copy for free. It seemed to make sense to acknowledge that the copy was out there and that it was indeed a pirate copy, and to encourage people to buy the real thing.”

Category ID: 795

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Dishoom is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, and contributing to the Feed NHS project, which delivers hot meals to hospitals. Readers who have come across the pirate copy were urged to give to the charity Hospitality Action. The chain also asked readers to send a link to their appeal back up the chain to whoever is distributing the pirated copy.”

Authors of pirated cookbook ask people to donate to charity or purchase the book.

“THE BLOCKBUSTERS

Sequels, prequels, and highly anticipated titles everyone will be talking about.”

If you want a jump on the books EW says will be the biggest books of summer.