I live to see bisexual women books representation and 2020 is shaping out to be an amazing year. The following list is just 10 of the books I’m really excited to read. Half are adult, half are YA; as far as genre goes, the list includes fantasy, science fiction, romance, and mystery! Enjoy these awesome bisexual women books of 2020! Some have already been released, others are coming later in the year.

This fantasy YA is also a fairytale inspired by ancient Persian/Zoroastrian mythology. The tale, which is real for teenage Soraya, is about a princess who is poisonous to the touch. Safe and hidden in her gardens, Soraya must decide if she is willing to step out of the shadows and explore how what has been deemed her curse might indeed be her power.

You all know how much I love an enemies to lovers romance, and this YA starring a lesbian and bisexual lead is going to deliver! Rhodes and Iliana are two students at Alabama’s Conservatory of the Arts. They hate each other. Why? Because they both desperately want the Capstone scholarship. Unbeknownst to them, though, their online personas on a fanfic site are working together on a graphic novel and starting to fall in love.

Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliot (July 7)

Science fiction gender-swapped retelling of Alexander the Great, anyone? This is the first book in a trilogy of an incredibly intricate, deftly weaved space opera. Pretty much everyone in the cast is queer, with two notably bisexual women – including the Queen-Marshall of the empire. Not only is this action-packed with fascinating women characters, there is very inventive world-building and twisty turny political scheming.

Talia Hibbert’s second installment in her Brown sisters romance series features the bisexual Dani Brown. After a video of a broody security guard/Dani’s friend Zafir “rescuing” her from a fire drill at their office building goes viral, Zaf begs Dani to fake date him. For the publicity his sports charity for kids needs. Dani doesn’t need much convincing, as she’s sure Zaf is the perfect friends with benefits. But when her cold realism bumps up against Zaf’s romanticism, what will the result be?

The Henna Wars by Rioter Adiba Jaigirdar (May 12)

Another romance featuring a lesbian and bisexual lead, but this time centred around competing henna businesses! Nishat is having a hard time after coming out to her parents; their response was that Muslim girls can’t be lesbians. When her childhood friend Flávia comes back into her life, life only gets more difficult. Nishat is smitten with bisexual Flávia, but complications ensue, especially since by doing a henna business, Flávia is appropriating Nishat’s culture.

A variety of queer characters populate this historical mystery. Bisexual Millie runs the show at a jumping speakeasy in New Orleans in 1929. The star of the stage is drag queen Marion – AKA the boy in the red dress. When a young socialite/fan of Marion is found dead in the courtyard, the police are convinced Marion is the culprit. It’s up to Millie to prove his innocence.

In a small conservative Irish town, Dayna is a teen witch in training who has recently been outed as bisexual. (She’s also open about dealing with OCD). A murder of a witch leads her coven to work with another that has a reputation for dark magic. Can they work together to stop the serial murders of witches? And what will become of Dayna’s prickly relationship with Meiner, a fellow angry queer girl from the visiting coven?

Skye is a Korean American bi teen girl who is determined to become the first plus size K-Pop star. When she nails the internationally televised audition, she swings right into the routines of reality TV. She practises, she performs, and she’s swept up in the drama. She also bumps up against fatphobic beauty standards of the Korean pop entertainment industry, struggles with her sudden fame and scrutiny, and tries to figure out how to handle her attraction to fellow competitor, Henry.

Once You Go This Far by Kristen Lepionka (July 7)

The latest installment in the mystery series starring bisexual PI Roxane Weary centres on a hiking accident that led to a woman named Rebecca’s death. Her daughter believes the death was murder, and that Rebecca’s ex is responsible. The ex, however, is a well-connected ex-cop. Roxane’s investigations lead her to a con artist, Leila, from a previous book who got away. But Leila might be telling the truth this time?

Something to Talk About by Meryl Wilsner (May 26)

Berkeley Romance’s first F/F title is a slow burn romance set in Hollywood. It’s also another romance between a bi woman and a lesbian. Jo is a Hollywood showrunner, Emma is her assistant. When they are captured on the rep carpet looking cozy as Jo makes Emma laugh, the tabloids instantly declare them a couple. The ever-growing scandal affects them both negatively, as Emma is looking for a promotion and Jo is starting a new film. But is there something to the rumours?

