The Ultimate Guide To YA Short Stories By Your Favorite YA Authors

Back many moons ago on the Hey YA podcast, Eric said something about Stephenie Meyer having written a short story for an anthology back in the day and how readers who want more should go seek it out. That, in my brain, set off some gears. Why don’t we know about some of the individual authors within these amazing YA anthologies and what they’re contributing? Sure, we can look through each book’s table of contents, but what about a table of contents that allows readers to explore the shorter works of their favorite authors more broadly? The idea stewed in my head for a long time. Until now! Welcome to the ultimate guide to YA short stories by your favorite authors.

I’ve scoured through YA anthologies past and present—up to 2019—and pulled together an index to their contents by author. This is meant to help you seek out stories by your favorite authors, with a guide to the books in which they appear. Call it my librarian brain or my completionist desires, but it made sense to me to organize this information for others who, like me, sometimes just want to read a handful of short pieces by a single author.

There are a lot of limitations here, so bear this in mind.

This index to YA short stories does not include short stories which are interconnected in an anthology. That leaves out quite a few books, but not as many as one might anticipate. Shaun David Hutchinson’s anthologies and Hungry Hearts edited by Elise Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond are examples of this type of book. It also doesn’t include short story collections by a single author, as those are easy enough to track down. Holly Black and Kelly Link are two, among many others, who’ve done solo short story collections.

These YA short stories stick to major publishers only, as tracking down the information about titles and authors in smaller books, as well as those that served as either Kickstarter or fundraiser-created anthologies is challenging.

I’ve used my knowledge of YA to whittle down the index here to YA authors who are well-known, well-published, or new and emerging voices. Some haven’t yet published a YA title, while others haven’t done so in quite a while. I’ve pulled from these lists YA short stories by adult authors who haven’t written for YA otherwise. This it to keep it limited to YA short stories by YA authors.

Short stories below are organized by author’s last name. Each of the stories and their respective anthologies are listed below the author, and in cases where stories are coauthored, the story appears under both author names. I haven’t included descriptions of the story because that’s impossible without having read them all. But by including the book in which you can find the story, it should give a good idea of the themes the story might have.

Some of these books might be out of print, since they’re beyond ten years old. But chances are you can track them down at a library, and some of the authors may have republished these stories on their websites or elsewhere, depending on whether or not they own the republication rights.

Again, this isn’t comprehensive, but it is pretty robust and, I hope, useful for readers seeking YA short stories by their favorite YA writers. It’s my hope to keep this list active and updated annually, as more anthologies publish and more YA writers have their stories in them.

If you find yourself itching for more, you can also dig into this roundup of free YA short stories online.

YA Short Stories By YA Writers

Peter Abrahams

“Phase 2” (Up All Night)

Dahlia Adler

Jaime Adoff

Ann Aguirre

Renée Ahdieh

Samira Ahmed

Karen Akins

William Alexander

Adi Alsaid

“Ajshara” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

“Carlos and the Fifteen-Year-Old Heart” (Welcome Home)

Ameriie

“ Jack” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Jodi Lynn Anderson

MT Anderson

Jennifer L. Armentrout

Kelley Armstrong

David Arnold

Stefan Bachmann

Paolo Bacigalupi

“A Pocket Full of Dharma” ( Diverse Energies

Tracey Baptiste

Schuyler Bailar

Leigh Bardugo

Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Christopher Barzak

Elizabeth Bear

Fox Benwell

“A Play In Many Parts” ( Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Josh Berk

“The Shift Sticks” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Holly Black

Kendare Blake

“On the I-5” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

“She Rode a Horse of Fire” (His Hideous Heart)

Francesca Lia Block

“Lilith” (Kisses From Hell)

“Sick Pleasure” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

Coe Booth

Erin Bowman

“The Magician” (The Radical Element)

Libba Bray

“It’s Just a Jump to the Left” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

“The Last Ride of the Glory Girls” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)

“Last Stand at the Cinegore” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

“Nowhere is Safe” ( Vacations From Hell

“Not Just for Breakfast Anymore” (Up All Night)

“Primate the Prom” (21 Proms)

“Prom Night” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

“Rituals”((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health — edited by me)

“The Thirteenth Step” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

Sarah Rees Brennan

Zac Brewer

Kevin Brooks

“Jack And Dean” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Jennifer Brown

“But Not Forgotten” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Keah Brown

“Mother Nature’s Youngest Daughter” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Meg Cabot

Rachel Caine

“All Hallows” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

“Automatic” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

“Dead Man Stalking” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)

“Dogsbody” by Rachel Caine (Shards and Ashes)

“Drama Queen’s Last Dance” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)

Rae Carson

“Omega Ship” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

Ally Carter

“Star of Bethlehem” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Caela Carter

“Up A Million” (Welcome Home)

Kiera Cass

“In The Clearing” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

Kristin Cast

“Above” (Kisses From Hell)

“Amber Smoke” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)

Cecil Castellucci

“Best Friends Forever” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

“The Marker”(After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

“Once You’re a Jedi, You’re a Jedi all the Way” with Holly Black (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

“Wet Teeth” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

Soman Chainani

“Gwen and Art and Lance” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Elsie Chapman

“The Boy Is” (Color Outside the Lines)

“Bullet, Butterfly” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Erica M. Chapman

“The Sign” (Welcome Home)

Sona Charaipotra

“Still Star-Crossed” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Cherry Cheva

Preeti Chhibber

“Girls Who Twirl and Other Dangers” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Roshani Chokshi

“Forbidden Fruit” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Rin Chupeco

“The Murders in the Rue Apartelle, Boracay” (His Hideous Heart)

Cassandra Clare

“Brand New Attraction” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

“Cold Hands”(Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

“I Never” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

“The Mirror House” (Vacations From Hell)

“Other Boys” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

“The Perfect Dinner Party” with Holly Black (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

“Some Fortunate Future Day” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)

Kristin Elizabeth Clark

Dhonielle Clayton

“Dear Nora James, You Know Nothing About Love” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

“The Trouble With Drowning” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

“The Way We Love Here” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

“When the Moonlight Isn’t Enough” (The Radical Element)

J. Anderson Coats

Rachel Cohn

“Prom for Fat Girls” (21 Proms)

Brandy Colbert

“Good Luck and Farewell” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

“Hurdles” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“Oreo” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

“In Search of Sisterhood”(Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World edited by me)

“The Truth About Queenie” ( Toil & Trouble : 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Jay Coles

“Wild Horses, Wild Hearts” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Ally Condie

“Leaving” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

Dave Connis

“A Kingdom Bright and Burning” (Welcome Home)

Zoraida Cordova

“Divine are the Stars” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Eireann Corrigan

“The Lost Chapter” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Katie Cotugno

“Riddles in Mathematics” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“Siege Etiquette” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Elizabeth Craft

“You Are a Prom Queen, Dance Dance Dance” (21 Proms)

Andrea Cremer

“Afterbirth” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

“High Stakes” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Jocelyn Davies

“The Unlikely Likelihood of Falling in Love” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Melissa de la Cruz

“Code of Honor” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

“The Magis Gifts” (Snow In Love)

“One Voice” (Fresh Ink)

“Shelter Island” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

“A Six-pack of Bud, a Fifth of Whiskey, and Me” (21 Proms)

Charles de Lint

“Barrio Girls” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Heather Demetrios

“Three Imaginary Conversations with You” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Susan Dennard

“Shirley and Jim” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Kimberly Derting

“Light It Up” (Grim)

“Skin Contact” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

Cory Doctorow

“Clockwork Fagin” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)

Jaclyn Dolamore

“The Airship Gemini” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

Mayra Lazara Dole

“Inside the Inside” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Kathleen Duey

“The Third Virgin” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

Jeanne DuPrau

“Seekers in the City” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

Helen Dunbar

“The Inexplicable Weight of Mountains” (Welcome Home)

Corinne Duyvis

“A Curse, a Kindness” ( Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Daniel Ehrenhaft

“Better Be Good to Me” (21 Proms)

Simon Elkeles

“Fate” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

Zetta Elliot

“Sweet Sixteen” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Kate Ellison

“Like Kicking a Fence” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Stephen Emond

“The Night of the Living Creeper” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Sarah Enni

“The Blessing of Little Wants” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Julie Eshbaugh

“Webbed” (Welcome Home)

Sara Farizan

“The End of the World as We Know It” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

“Take Me with U”(The Radical Element)

“Why I Learned to Cook” (Fresh Ink)

Becca Fitzpatrick

“Dungeons Of Langeais” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Huntley Fitzpatrick

“Say Everything” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Sharon G. Flake

“A Boy’s Duty” (Fresh Ink)

Patrick Flores-Scott

“The Good Brother” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Gayle Forman

“What the Hell Have You Done, Sophie Roth” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Aimee Friedman

“Three Fates” (21 Proms)

“Working in a Winter Wonderland” (Snow In Love)

Neil Gaiman

“Bloody Sunrise” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

“The Sleeper and the Spindle” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)

“Witch Work” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Eric Gansworth

“Don’t Pass Me By” (Fresh Ink)

Kami Garcia

“Burn 3” (Shards and Ashes)

“Improbable Futures” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

“Red Run” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

“The Soul Collector” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)

Sonia Gensler

“Untethered” (Grim)

Lauren Gibaldi

“Life: Starring Tallulah Grey” (Welcome Home)

“What We Love” (Color Outside the Lines)

Shannon Gibney

“Salvation” (Welcome Home)

Lamar Giles

“Black. Nerd. Problems” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

“The Historian, the Garrison, and the Cantankerous Cat Woman” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“The Oval Filter” (His Hideous Heart)

Steven Gould

“Rust with Wings” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

Michael Grant

“This Is a Mortal Wound” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

Tessa Gratton

“Beast / Beast” (Grim)

“Before She was Blood” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“The King of Greenlight City” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

“Night-Tide” (His Hideous Heart)

“This Was Ophelia”(Defy The Dark)

“Three Witches” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages)

Claudia Gray

“Bloodshed” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)

“Free” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)

“Giovanni’s Farewell” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

“I Don’t Like Your Girlfriend” (Vacations From Hell)

“A Real Boy” (Grim)

John Green

“Freak the Geek” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

“The Great American Morp” (21 Proms)

Bethany Hagen

“Unus, Duo, Tres” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

Jenny Han

“Polaris is Where You’ll Find Me” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Frances Hardinge

“Payment Due” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Kim Harrison

“Madison Avery and the Dim Reaper” (Prom Nights From Hell)

Kate Hart

“The Well Witch” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Brett Hartinger

“The Question: A Play in One Act” (21 Proms)

Rachel Hawkins

“Eyes in the Dark” (Defy The Dark)

“The Key” (Grim)

Karen Healey

“Careful Magic” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)

Heidi Heilig

“The Long Road” ( Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

“What We’re Born With and What We Pick Up Along the Way” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

Leah Henderson

“Warning: Color May Fade” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Christine Heppermann

“The Devil Inside” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

Faith Erin Hicks

“Untitled” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Tanuja Desai Hidier

“Eight Minutes” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Amanda Hocking

“The Pink” (Grim)

Nancy Holder

“Changed” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)

“Letters to Romeo” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)

“Pale Rider” (Shards and Ashes)

“Passing” with Debbie Viguie (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

Ellen Hopkins

“Before the Rose Bloomed” (Grim)

“Tiffany Twisted” (Behind The Song)

Nalo Hopkinson

“The Easthound” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

A.G. Howard

“Stitches” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

James Howe

“How Miracles Begin” (Behind The Song)

Shaun David Hutchinson

“Better” (Grim)

“Defying Definition” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

“The Inferno and the Butterfly” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

Justina Ireland

“Dread South” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“Kissing Sarah Smart” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Tiffany D. Jackson

“It’s Carnival!” (His Hideous Heart)

S. Jae-Jones

“Manic Pixie Dream Girl” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

Michelle Jaffe

“Kiss and Tell” (Prom Nights From Hell)

Brian James

“Filthadelphia” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

N. K. Jemisin

“Valedictorian” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

Book Riot Editor Kelly Jensen

“The Light Bulb, the Broom, and the Work They Don’t Tell You about” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

“Owning My Feminism”(Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Alaya Dawn Johnson

“A Hundred Thousand Threads” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

Christine Johnson

“Shadowed” (Defy The Dark)

“Sharper Than a Serpent’s Tongue” (Grim)

Maureen Johnson

“The Children of the Revolution” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

“The Law of Suspects” (Vacations From Hell)

Varian Johnson

“Black Enough” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

“Like Me” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

“A Thousand Words” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

E.K. Johnston

“Work in Progress” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

Susan Juby

“Flattened” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

Julie Kagawa

“The Brothers Piggett” (Grim)

“Eyes like Candlelight” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Rahul Kanakia

“Next Door” (Diverse Energies)

“Spear Carrier” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Lydia Kang

“Yuna and the Wall” (Color Outside the Lines)

Sheba Karim

“On Your Own Level” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Michelle Ruiz Keil

“Gilman Street” (Color Outside the Lines)

Beth Kephart

“The Opposite of Ordinary” (Behind The Song)

Kody Keplinger

“Britt And The Bike God” ( Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

“The Choice Is Yours” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

“Walking After Midnight” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

Caitlin R. Kiernan

“Fake Plastic Trees” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

“Behind the Red Door” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

“The Vast Machinery of Dreams” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

Ellen Klages

“The Education of a Witch” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Elizabeth Knox

“Gethsemane” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)

Ron Koertge

“Call Me!” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

Ron Koertge

“Baby” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

E.M. Kokie

“Quick Change” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

Jay Kristoff

“Sleepless” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

Stephanie Kuehn

“Being Heard and Hating Sound” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

“Happy Days, Sweetheart” (His Hideous Heart)

Ellen Kushner

“The Threefold World” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Nina LaCour

“The End of Love” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

“Print Shop” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Margo Lanagan

“Crow and Caper, Caper and Crow” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

“A Thousand Flowers”(Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

Justine Larbalestier

“Thinner Than Water” (Love Is Hell)

James Lecesne

“Still Not Dead” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Lori M. Lee

“Starlight and Moondust” (Color Outside the Lines)

“Steel Skin” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Mackenzi Lee

“Burnt Umber” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

“You’re a Stranger Here” (The Radical Element)

Stacey Lee

“Land of the Sweet, Home of the Brave” (The Radical Element)

Tanith Lee

“Felidis” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

“Table Manners” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)

“Why Light?” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

Y.S. Lee

‘The Legendary Garrett Girls” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

David Levithan

“The Hold” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

“Lost Sometimes” (21 Proms)

“Quiz Bowl Antichrist” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

“The Vulnerable Hours” (Up All Night)

“Your Temporary Santa” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Elie Lichtenschein

“He Who Revives the Dead” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Kelly Link

“The Lady and the Fox” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

“Secret Identity” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

“The Summer People” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)

Lesley Livingston

“Rude Mechanicals” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

Emily Lloyd-Jones

“A Drop of Stolen Ink” (His Hideous Heart)

Malinda Lo

“Forever Feminist” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

“Ghost Town” (Defy The Dark)

“Good Girl” (Diverse Energies)

“Meet Cute” (Fresh Ink)

“New Year” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

“One True Love” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

“The Twelfth Girl” (Grim)

Katherine Locke

“Per Aspera Ad Astra” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

“Some Days You’re the Sidekick; Some Days You’re the Superhero” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

E. Lockhart

“How I Wrote to Today” (21 Proms)

Alex London

“Indoor Kids” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Katherine Longshore

“Hard Times” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Emery Lord

“The Five People You Overhear When Depressed at the Van Gogh Exhibit” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

“The Gherin Girls”(Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

“Oomph” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

amanda lovelace

“The Raven (Remix)” (His Hideous Heart)

Marie Lu

“The Girl Without a Face” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

‘The Journey” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Elisa Ludwig

“About You Now” (Behind The Song)

Barry Lyga

“The Truth about Dino Girl” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Chris Lynch

“Lucky Buoy” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

Jonathan Maberry

“Fat Girl With a Knife” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

“You Know Something’s Happening Here” (Behind The Song)

Karen Mahoney

“Falling to Ash” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

“The Spirit Jar” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Sangu Mandanna

“Five Times Shiva Met Harry” (Color Outside the Lines)

“Upon the Horizon’s Verge” (Welcome Home)

Kekla Magoon

“For a Moment, Underground” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

“Makeshift” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

“Out of the Silence” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

”Pulse of the Panthers” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Melissa Marr

“Awakened” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)

“Corpse Eaters” (Shards and Ashes)

“Love Struck” (Love Is Hell)

“Transition” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

Zoe Marriott

“Storm Clouds Fleeing From the Wind” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

Wendy Mass

“The Stars at the Finish Line” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Elizabeth May

“Why they Watch Us Burn” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Lish McBride

“We Should Get Jerseys ‘Cause We Make a Good Team” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Sarah McCarry

“Girl Lessons” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Patricia McCormick

“Orange Alert” (Up All Night)

“Smoking Lessons” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Myra McEntire

“Beer Buckets and Baby Jesus” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

“Naughty or Nice” (Defy The Dark)

Katharine McGee

“Click” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Mindy McGinnis

“Census Man” (Welcome Home)

L.L. McKinney

“Your Life Matters” (Color Outside the Lines)

Anna-Marie McLemore

“Glamour” (The Radical Element)

“Love Spell”(Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

“Roja” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

“Turn the Sky to Petals” (Color Outside the Lines)

Lisa McMann

“The Angriest Man” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

Richelle Mead

“Blue Moon” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)

“Homecoming” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

“Sunshine” (Kisses From Hell)

Meg Medina

“The Birth of Susi Go-Go” (The Radical Element)

Tehlor Kay Mejia

“Healing Rosa” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

“Starsong” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Billy Merrell

“My Boyfriend Refuses To Speak In Iambic Pentameter” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

“Off Like a Prom Dress” (21 Proms)

Marissa Meyer

”Gold in the Roots of the Grass” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

“The Sea Witch” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Stephenie Meyer

“Hell on Earth” (Prom Nights From Hell)

Elizabeth Miles

“Defense Mechanisms” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Kirsten Miller

“Nemesis” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Saundra Mitchell

”Bonnie and Clyde” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

“The Chosen One” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

“Now Bid Time Return” (Defy The Dark)

“Thinner than Water” (Grim)

Sarah Mlynowski

“Cruisin'” (Vacations From Hell)

“Your Big Night” (21 Proms)

Goldy Moldavsky

“Good Shabbos” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Hillary Monahan

“Red” (His Hideous Heart)

Kass Morgan

“259 Million Miles” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Lauren Morrill

“Invited” (Welcome Home)

Hannah Moskowitz

“Neilah” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Julie Murphy

“Lessons for Beginners” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“Something Real” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

E.C. Myers

“City Girl” (Behind The Song)

“Kiss and Kiss and Kiss and Tell” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)

“The Land of the Morning Calm” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Lily Myers

“I Have Always Eaten The Bread” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

“Shrinking Women” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Walter Dean Myers

“Tags” (Fresh Ink)

Lauren Myracle

“The Corsage” (Prom Nights From Hell)

G. Neri

“Under Berlin” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Marieke Nijkamp

“Better For All The World” (The Radical Element)

“Changeling” (His Hideous Heart)

“The Day The Dragon Came” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Garth Nix

“A Handful of Ashes” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

“Happy Go Lucky”(Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)

“The Highest Justice” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

“Losing Her Divinity” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)

“Peace in Our Time” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)

“The Quiet Knight” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

“Triangle Solo” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“Vampire Weather” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

“You Won’t Feel a Thing” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

Alyson Noel

“Bring Me to Life” (Kisses From Hell)

Naomi Novik

“Purity Test” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

Naomi Shihab Nye

“Lexicon” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Sarah Ockler

“The Moth and the Spider” (Defy The Dark)

Daniel José Older

“Many Stories, Many Roads” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

“A Stranger at the Bochinche” (Fresh Ink)

Ellen Oh

“The Last Day” (Diverse Energies)

“Second Chances” (Behind The Song)

Tochi Onyebuchi

“Samson and the Delilahs” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Danielle Paige

“The Dark, Scary Parts and All” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

“Prom” (Color Outside the Lines)

Natalie C. Parker

“Cass, An, and Dra” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

“The Sweet Trade” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

Shannon Parker

“Tunneling Through” (Welcome Home)

Jackson Pearce

“Sell Out” (Grim)

“Where The Light Is” (Defy The Dark)

Mary E. Pearson

“Gargouille” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

Susan Beth Pfeffer

“Reunion” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

Ashley Hope Pérez

“The ‘Nice Girl’ Feminist” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Mitali Perkins

“Three Pointer” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Stephanie Perkins

“In Ninety Minutes, Turn North” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

“It’s a Yuletide Miracle, Charlie Brown” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Diana Peterfreund

“Burned Bright” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

“The Care and Feeding of Your Baby Killer Unicorn” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

“Errant”(Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

“Foundlings” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

“Stray Magic” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Aprilynne Pike

“Nature” (Defy The Dark)

Marcella Pixley

“Hush” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Cindy Pon

“Beautiful Venom” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

“Blue Skies” (Diverse Energies)

“The Crimson Cloak” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

James Preller

“The Mistake” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Liz Prince

“So I Guess This Is Growing Up” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

CJ Redwine

“These Broken Stars” (Welcome Home)

Amy Reed

“Bless This Mess” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

Dia Reeves

“Chickie Hill’s Badass Ride” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

“The Dark Side of the Moon” (Defy The Dark)

Beth Revis

“Love is a Choice” (Shards and Ashes)

“Night Swimming” (Defy The Dark)

“The Other Elder” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

”Pearls” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Jason Reynolds

“Eraser Tattoo” (Fresh Ink)

“The Ingredients” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Karuna Riazi

“Faithfull” (Color Outside the Lines)

“Plus One” ( Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Randy Ribay

“The Snow-Covered Sidewalk” (Welcome Home)

Debbie Rigaud

“Voilà!” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Caroline Tung Richmond

“The Coward’s Guide to Falling in Love” (Color Outside the Lines)

”The Red Raven Ball” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

William Ritter

“Deeply” (Welcome Home)

Caleb Roehrig

“The Glittering Death” (His Hideous Heart)

Matthue Roth

“The Ambush” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

“Find the River” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

“The Waitress” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Veronica Roth

“Hearken” (Shards and Ashes)

“Inertia” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

“Vim and Vigor” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

Rainbow Rowell

“Midnight” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Lance Rubin

“Jewbacca” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Meredith Russo

“Coda” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

“Somewhere That’s Green” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Carrie Ryan

“After the Cure” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

“Almost Normal” (Defy The Dark)

“Bougainvillea” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

“The Dream Eater” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

“Hare Moon” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

“In the Forest Dark and Deep” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

“The Killing Garden” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

“Miasma” (Shards and Ashes)

“That the Machine May Progress Eternally”(Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)

Aisha Saeed

“The Smile” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Aminah Mae Safi

“Be Cool For Once” (Fresh Ink)

Sofia Samatar

“Walkdog” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)

Alex Sanchez

“The Secret Life of a Teenage Boy” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

Lisa Ann Sandell

“See Me” (21 Proms)

Kate Scelsa

“The Coven” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

Tiffany Schmidt

“Anyone Other Than Me” (Behind The Song)

Samantha Schutz

“Picking” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Victoria Schwab

“Black Hole” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

“Death Knell” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Dana Schwartz

“El Al 328” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Michael Scott

“Deadwood” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

Tarun Shanker

“Giving Up the Ghost” with Kelly Zekas (Color Outside the Lines)

Tess Sharpe

“The Girl With the Blue Lantern” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

“The Heart in Her Hands” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Nisi Shawl

“Otherwise” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

Sara Shepard

“The Intern” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Megan Shepherd

“Hide and Seek” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

“Lady Firebrand” (The Radical Element)

Delia Sherman

“Flying” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

“The Ghost of Cwmlech Manor” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)

“The Witch in the Wood” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Adam Silvera

“Happiness Goes On” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

“Something Gay and Magical” (Color Outside the Lines)

“You, You, It’s All About You” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Laura Silverman

“Be Brave and All” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Tara Sim

“Death and the Maiden” (Color Outside the Lines)

Jon Skovron

“Love is the Last Resort” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

“The Raven Princess”(Grim)

“There’s Nowhere Else” (Defy The Dark)

Jordan Sonnenblick

“The Sweeter the Sin” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Cynthia Leitich Smith

“Cupid’s Beaux” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

“Haunted Love” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)

“The Wrath of Dawn” with Greg Leitich Smith (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Book Riot Contributor Eric Smith

“In Pieces” (Welcome Home)

“Sandwiched in Between” (Color Outside the Lines)

Jennifer E. Smith

“A Thousand Ways This Could All Go Wrong” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

Lindsay Smith

”City of Angels” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

“Death in the Sawtooths” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Jeri Smith-Ready

“Bridge” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

“Figment” (Grim)

“Thief” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)

Maria V Snyder

“Berserker Eyes” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

“Sword Point” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

“Under Amber Skies” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

Rachel Lynn Solomon

“Aftershocks” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Jessica Spotswood

“Beware of Girls with Crooked Mouths” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

”Madeleine’s Choice” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

“Step Right Up” (The Radical Element)

Lili St. Crow

“Ambition” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

“Say Yes” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)

Courtney C. Stevens

“Peace of Paper” (Welcome Home)

Maggie Stiefvater

“The Hounds of Ulster” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Margaret Stohl

“Death for the Deathless” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

“IV League” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

“Necklace of Raindrops”(Shards and Ashes)

“Sirocco” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)

Laurie Faria Stolarz

“Sleeping with the Spirit” (Love Is Hell)

Nic Stone

“Grounded” (Snow In Love)

“Happy Beginning” (Welcome Home)

“Into the Starlight” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Francisco X. Stork

“Brotherly Love” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

“Captain, My Captain” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Nova Ren Suma

“The Birds of Azalea Street” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

“The One Who Stayed” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

“Reading Worthy Women” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

“Twelve Frames”(It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Courtney Summers

“The Likability Rule” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

“Sleepstalk” (Defy The Dark)

Sabaa Tahir

“Waiting” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

Robin Talley

“The Dresser and The Chambermaid” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

“The Legend of Stone Mary” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

”The Whole World is Watching” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Liara Tamani

“Stop Playing” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Sarvenaz Tash

“The Belle of the Ball” (The Radical Element)

Laini Taylor

“Gentlemen Send Phantoms” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

“The Girl Who Woke the Dreamer” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

McCormick Templeman

“A Girl Who Dreamed of Snow” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

Shveta Thakrar

“Daughter of the Sun” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

“Krishna Blue”(Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)

“The Moonapple Menagerie” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

“A Thousand Paper Cuts” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Scott Tracey

“Willows” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

April Genevieve Tucholke

“The Flicker, the Fingers, the Beat, the Sigh” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

“Indigo and Shade” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Catherynne M. Valente

“In the Future When All’s Well” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

Carrie Vaughn

“Now Purple With Love’s Wound” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

Jessica Verday

“At The Late Night, Double Feature, Picture Show” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

Debbie Viguie

“Passing” with Nancy Holder (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

Rachel Vincent

“Fearless” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Siobhan Vivian

“Corny Won’t Kill Your Cred: Rearview Mirror Reflections on Feminism and Romance” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Ned Vizzini

“Apology #1” (21 Proms)

Cecily Von Ziegesar

“All She Wants” (21 Proms)

Adrienne Maria Vrettos

“Mom Called, She Says You Have to Go to Prom” (21 Proms)

K.M. Walton

“Doomed?” (Behind The Song)

Lesley Walton

”El Destinos” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Daniel Waters

“Many Happy Returns” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Kate Watson

“The Take-Back” (Welcome Home)

Sarah Weeks

“Superman is Dead” (Up All Night)

Elizabeth Wein

”The Color of the Sky” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Kasie West

“Snow and Mistletoe” (Snow In Love)

Scott Westerfield

“Definitional Chaos” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

“Inoculata” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

“Stupid Perfect World” (Love Is Hell)

Kayla Whaley

“Broken Body, Worthless Girl, and Other Lies I Called The Truth” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

“The Leap and the Fall” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Kiersten White

“Tick, Tick, Boom” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

“Welcome to Christmas, CA” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Fran Wilde

“The Fall of the Bank of Usher” (His Hideous Heart)

Rita Williams

“Whoa!” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Sean Williams

“The Legend Trap” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)

Cat Winters

“Emmeline” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

Ellen Wittlinger

“The we-are-like-everybody-else-game” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

Alyssa Wong

“Olivia’s Table” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Chris Wooding

“People Watching” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Jacqueline Woodson

“Geechee Girls Dancing” (21 Proms)

Erika T. Wurth

“Dear Teen Me: It Would Have Changed Everything; It Would Have Changed Nothing” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Kristine Wyllys

“Ballad Of Weary Daughters” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Wendy Xu

“The Princess and the Witch” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Gene Luen Yang

“The Motherless One” (Up All Night)

“Paladin/Samurai” (Fresh Ink)

“Why I Won’t Be Watching the Last Airbender Movie” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Lisa Yee

“Everyone But You” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Jane Yolen

“Andersen’s Witch” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

“Gray” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

David Yoo

“Becoming Henry Lee” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

“Everyone’s Nice” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Nicola Yoon

“The Department of Dead Love” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

“Sera” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

“Super Human” (Fresh Ink)

Suzanne Young

“The Ride” (Behind The Song)

Brenna Yovanoff

“Daughters of Baba Yaga” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

“Vega” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

Sara Zarr

“This is My Audition Monologue” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Kelly Zekas

“Giving Up the Ghost” with Tarun Shanker (Color Outside the Lines)

Gabrielle Zevin

“Fan Fictions” (Love Is Hell)

Michelle Zink

“The Assassin’s Apprentice” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Ibi Zoboi

“Hourglass” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

“The (R)evolution of Nigeria Jones” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Markus Zusak