Riot Recommendation: 35 of Your Favorite Novels Set in Paris
What is it about Paris that captivates us so? Is it the sidewalk cafés, those strolls along the Seine, the majesty of the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Élysées? We love a book that transports us straight to the the City of Light, that’s why we asked our Riot Readers for their favorite works of fiction set in Paris! You gave us everything from contemporary love stories to historical mysteries in both adult and YA, a mix of new books, classics, and backlist faves. Without further ado, here are your favorite works of fiction set in Paris- we can’t wait to get lost in those pages!
Aimee Leduc Investigations series by Cara Black
Anna and the French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins
The Afterlife of Stars by Joseph Kertes
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
Code Name: Grand Guignol by Ib Melchior
The DaVinci Code by Dan Brown
The Devils Are All Here by Louise Penny
Down and Out in Paris and London by George Orwell
The Elegance of the Hedgehog by Muriel Barbery
Five Days in Paris by Nora Roberts
The Forger by Paul Watkins
French Exit by Patrick Dewitt
The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi
Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin
History of Violence by Édouard Louis
The House I Loved by Tatiana de Rosnay
Les Misérables by Victor Hugo
The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George
The Loveliest Chocolate Shop in Paris by Jenny Colgan
A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway
Murder in Pigalle by Cara Black
Paris by Edward Rutherfurd
Paris by the Book by Liam Callanan
The Paris Architect by by Charles Belfoure
The Paris Wife by Paula McLain
The Paris Winter by Imogen Robertson
Pure by Andrew Miller
Rodin’s Lover by Heather Webb
The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain
Revolution by Jennifer Donnelly
Sarah’s Key by Tatiana de Rosnay
Three Hours in Paris by Cara Black
Tunnel of Bones by Victoria Schwab
The Velvet Hours by Alyson Richman