Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Pubs Book To Save Sloths: Critical Linking, May 18, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web

“To be published by Crown Books For Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, Lord Help Me is a book about prayer, inspired by sloths. Yes, sloths.

‘In school I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,’ Muñiz said in a press release. ‘I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.’”

Somewhere Kristen Bell is crying.

“Through a large-scale digitization project of the Sylvia Beach papers at Princeton, the Shakespeare and Company Project will “recreate the world of the Lost Generation. The Project details what members of the lending library read and where they lived, and how expatriate life changed between the end of World War I and the German Occupation of France.” During the thirties, Beach began to cater more to French-speaking intellectuals. Among later logbooks we’ll find the names Aimé Césaire, Jacques Lacan, and Simone de Beauvoir. Beach closed the store for good in 1941, the story goes, rather than sell a Nazi officer a copy of Finnegans Wake.”

History and data–my nerd heart purrrrrrs!

“Explaining the pandemic to kids isn’t easy. So one mom set out to help.

Stefanie Trilling, a mother of two who lives near four New York hospitals, is hoping to make the pandemic a little less intimidating for kids by recreating the covers of classic children’s books

The reimagined theme, of course, is the coronavirus. But her work couldn’t be more delightful.

Instead of ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,’ Trilling adapted the title, “‘Cloudy With a Chance of Panic Hoarding.’

‘The Lonely Prince,’ ‘The Magic School Bus Explores COVID Testing’ and ‘Green Eggs and Wash Your Hands” are a few other reworked titles.'”

Very clever.