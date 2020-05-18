Book Themed Jewelry To Go With Any Outfit
As tempting as it is to dress in head to toe book gear, Ms. Frizzle style, it may not always be the most practical approach. If you’re looking for ways to add a more subtle bit of bookish flair, treat yourself to some of the book themed jewelry below. All these pieces are a small but stylish way to show your book love to the world!
Recycled Pages Necklace
Make a statement with this beautiful and colorful necklace that will fancy up the simplest of outfits and make a chic but bookish accessory.
Jane Eyre Quote Necklace
Gift the Brontë lover in your life this vintage looking charm to keep one of their favorite quotes close to them at all times.
Librarian Necklace
Show off your love of reading to everyone you meet with this cute and quirky illustration attached to a silver chain.
Penguin Classics Book Quote Necklace
Combine your love of the classic orange spines and one of your favorite quotes with this necklace that can feature your choice of bookish words. Need more Penguin Book Covers in your life? Check out this roundup of mugs that celebrate the design.
Simon Snow Pendant Necklace
Keep calm and Carry On with this magical Simon Snow pendant.
Great Gatsby Cufflinks
Add a little bookish flair to your formal suit with these understated yet literary cufflinks.
So Many Books, So Little Time Bracelet
The motto of every book lover out there, this bracelet will remind you to keep plugging away at your TBR.
Book Stack Earrings
Add these cute, dangling earrings to any outfit that needs a little reading flair! A perfect treat for your favorite librarian or book lover.
Book Stud Earrings
If you’re a fan of both books and minimalist design, you’ll love these earrings that will allow you to quietly proclaim your passion for reading.
Harry Potter Stud Earrings
The best thing about these earrings is that they’re sort of a secret code…wear them to get recognized by others who love the world of the Boy Who Lived.
Book and Mug Earring Set
Nothing pairs together better than your favorite book and your favorite hot beverage. Celebrate that with these adorable earrings!
Looking for more bookish gifts or treats? Check out the Book Fetish posts for all the ideas you could need!