10 Science Books for Babies and Curious Kiddos

These science books for babies will help you harness the imaginative powers of your little one’s big brain! The U.S. Department of Education acknowledges that STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education is essential to preparing children for our ever-changing world. It’s never too early to start teaching your child to think about and solve complex problems by exposing them to science books for babies.

This list of ten books is perfect for the budding scientists in your life.

The Little Recycler by Jan Gerardi

This interactive board book allows babies to learn about recycling. By lifting the flaps on the colorful illustrations, children learn what recycled items can become. Gerardi is the author of another science book for babies, Eco People on the Go.

Baby Loves Aerospace Engineering by Ruth Spiro and Irene Chan

Your baby’s little imagination will take flight as you read about how things fly. Rich illustrations of birds, planes, and rockets are accompanied by kid-friendly text. This is one of many books in the Baby Loves Science board book series.

Rocket Science for Babies by Chris Ferrie

This board book belongs to Ferrie’s Baby University series. Like the previous title, it explores how things fly. Ferrie has written many other science books for babies, including ABCs of Biology and Goodnight Lab (a scientific parody of Margaret Wise Brown’s Goodnight Moon).

Cece Loves Science by Kimberly Derting, Shelli R. Johannes, and Vashti Harrison

Cece is full of questions. She wonders about everything! You and your child will both enjoy following Cece to her treehouse lab where she explores big ideas. Vashti Harrison is the renowned illustrator of Sulwe, Hair Love, and Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History.

Cell Biology for Babies by Dr. Haitham Ahmed

As a physician, Ahmed is passionate about early science education. In this science book for babies, Ahmed introduces the cell. Children will enjoy pointing to the parts of the cell, while parents will be challenged to pronounce great science vocabulary words like ribosomes and mitochondria.

Nerdy Babies: Space by Emmy Kastner

Nerdy babies are curious about everything! In this adorable board book, a group of multiracial babies blasts off into space. They learn all about gravity, planets, and and orbits. Kastner’s Nerdy Babies series also includes Nerdy Babies: Ocean, Nerdy Babies: Weather, and Nerdy Babies: Rocks.

A is For Atom by Adam Durant and Kara J. Rutledge

In this beautifully illustrated alphabet book, young minds can explore big scientific concepts. ABC is for atom, bacteria, and cloud—and that’s only the beginning of this fun look at various branches of science. You and your kiddo will learn about matter, radioactivity, fungus, and so much more.

Hello, World! Solar System by Jill McDonald

This colorful board book includes collage-style artwork of the planets in our solar system. McDonald is also the author of many other science books for babies. Her Hello, World! series features over 15 books, including Hello, World! Ocean Life, Hello World! Weather, and more.

Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts

This engaging rhyming tale follows the adventures of the curious Ada Twist. Young Ada has a head full of questions that burst out in her first word when she is 3 years old, “why?” This national bestseller will delight parents and children alike.

Doc Like Mommy by Dr. Crystal Bowe

Physician Crystal Bowe wrote this book to inspire her own children and the children in her community. In this story, a child learns that she can be anything she wants to be.

