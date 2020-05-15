Books to Gift Those High School Grads: Critical Linking, May 15, 2020

Critical Linking is a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web sponsored by our 1-year Kindle Unlimited subscription giveaway, courtesy of Macmillan’s eDeals Newsletter. Enter now!

“Now, I have 12 years before I must choose the book that I’ll bestow on my oldest niece when she graduates, which means 12 years to decide the type of graduation gift-giver I am. Will I go the sentimental route? The concerned about her nutrition/finances/study habits route? Will I just want to pump her up before she heads off to change the world, like the incredibly gifted and kindhearted young woman she’s already poised to be? (I’m not crying; you’re crying!)”

This is a solid list with books on cooking, college, and zero Dr. Seuss.

“The Snoop Sisters aired on NBC from 1973 to 1974, as part of a rotating weekly movie block, that also included George Peppard’s PI series Banacek. There are only five 90-minute-long episodes (and you can watch three of them in full on YouTube). The two protagonists, Ernesta Snoop and Gwendolyn “G” Snoop Nicholson, were played by the elderly acting legends Helen Hayes and Mildred Natwick, respectively. Gwendolyn, a widow, takes dictation for her sister Ernesta’s bestselling mystery stories (she, herself, is a poet), and while they perform this perfectly mild occupation, the two ladies stumble onto outlandish crimes, and take it upon themselves to solve them.”

“The Snoop Sisters” sounds like a shady nickname and I am here for it! Yay lady sleuths.

“Brave books come from brave writers, and we need brave books right now. Cheryl Strayed believes these memoirs, stories, and poems are exemplary of just that. This list is an excerpt from The Poets & Writers Complete Guide to Being a Writer by Kevin Larimer and Mary Gannon, an authoritative guide for writers that answers every imaginable question about craft and career. The ultimate comprehensive resource that belongs on every writing desk, this book covers everything you need to know about craft, inspiration, agents, editors, publishing, and the business of building a sustainable writing career. The guide also includes writing prompts, action items, and reading lists, and original essays from writers you love.”

Definitely singing Sara Bareilles’ “Brave” as I type.