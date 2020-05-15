Books For People Who Have A Hard Time Finishing Books: The List List #400

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: Book Gifts for Hugh School Graduates

at Bustle: 20 Vampire Novels Like ‘Twilight’ To Read Before ‘Midnight Sun’ Hits Shelves

at BuzzFeed: 17 Books For People Who Have A Hard Time Finishing Books

at Crime Reads: 12 Books Featuring Fierce Moms Ready to Do Anything to Protect Their Families

at Get Literary: Missing Your BFF? These 8 Relatable Audiobooks Will Fill That Bestie Void

at Electric Lit: 8 Novels About the Masks We Wear

at Epic Reads: 22 Books to Read After Watching ‘Never Have I Ever’

at Lit Hub: The 50 Best Contemporary Novels Under 200 Pages

at Nerdist: 7 Queer Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books to Magic You Away

at Riveted: Books To Read If You’re OBSESSED with Outer Banks

at Shondaland: 11 Books That Will Make You Feel Like You’re on Vacation

at SYFY: Six YA SFF Novels to Pick Up in May