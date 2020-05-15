Book-Scented Candles: 15 of the Best You Can Buy Right Now

Books and candles are two of my favorite things. So of course, I’m all about some book-scented candles. If you are, too, then strap in, because I’ve picked out some of the best book-scented candles available on Etsy for you to buy right now. And whether you’re looking for candles that smell like books in general or candles inspired by specific books, I’ve got you covered.

Note: If one of the links below comes up sold out, check the rest of the stock of the shop. Chances are they have other candles to browse.

Candles That Smell Like Books

This candle smells like leather bindings, aged paper, and intrigue. What does intrigue smell like, you ask? It’s got top notes of white woods, middle notes of cedarwood and leather, and base notes of sandalwood and patchouli. How relaxing, just like an old book. This one will cost you $22.

Here’s a book-scented candle that’s a different take on the delicious old book smell: Vintage Books. This candle boasts “a musky smell with hints of paper and vanilla.” And it can be yours for $17.

Perhaps you’d prefer a book-scented candle that smells like new books. This candle smells like new book pages: “A blend of crisp pages, ambered glue, and fresh ink, and a touch of cedarwood and driftwood, it’s just like when you open a freshly printed book.” And it’s only $18.

Everyone has their favorite kind of books. Paperback? Hardcover? Audiobook? If your favorite books are leather bound, then you’ll love this leather bound book–scented candle. It smells of sweet tobacco, maple bourbon, and spiced apples. And you can get it at $8.50 for a 4 oz candle and $14.50 for an 8 oz candle.

But maybe you’re thinking: why go for leather bound books, late night books, old books, or new books when you can just have books? This one smells just like a library full of books. Yours for $17.

How much do you love your book club? Enough to get a book-scented candle inspired by the smells of your favorite group meetings? This candle smells like wine (of course), a cozy fire, and books, books, books. And it’s $14.75.

When it rains, the first thing you do is grab a good book and find a cozy place to read. If that sounds like you, then here’s your candle. This candle is scented with the relaxing fragrances of paper, rain water, green tea, and a touch of lavender and redwood. Buy it for $18.

Need to get in a few more pages before going to sleep? You can get a little help from the candle that smells like late night reading sessions. Think lavender and vanilla. When people ask you how you got so much reading done, you can show them your secret weapon: this candle. Get it for $14.50.

Candles Inspired By Specific Books

This candle is inspired by the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women. It smells like “books, sister drama, and surviving Aunt March.” In other words, green apple and honeysuckle. Delish! Take a walk in the woods with the March sisters for only $13.95.

Full disclosure: I personally own this candle. The Color Purple by Alice Walker is one of my favorite books, and this candle inspired by the novel is also excellent. It smells like lavender and chamomile. So relaxing. You can get a wax melt for $5.50, a 4 oz candle for $8.50, or an 8 oz candle for $15.

You know a book-scented candle based on a book all about gardens is going to smell amazing. This candle, based on the Frances Hodgson Burnett novel The Secret Garden, smells like english ivy and blooms. And for an added bookish touch, the label is a library card. So cute. And only $14.

This deliciously book-scented candle is based on the Erin Morgenstern novel The Night Circus. And what does that smell like, you ask? Eucalyptus, coffee, baby berry twist, and green apple scent. Sign me up. It’s $12.99.

Next up: we’ve got this beautiful candle based on the classic Shakespeare play Hamlet. You know it, you love it, and you need a book-scented candle that smells like it: leather, jasmine, and saffron. It’s yours for $9.71.

If you’re interested in a candle with a darker vibe, you’ll love this candle inspired by the book The Bone Witch by Rin Chupeco. This bloody red candle is scented as lilac, dirt, night air, and peony. So yummy, and only $18.

You know what makes for good candle inspiration? Jane Austen books. This one is based on the Jane Austen novel Emma, and it smells like ill-advised matchmaking. Just kidding. It actually smells like chamomile, herbal tea, cane sugar, lemon, and subtle florals. You can get this candle for $15. Or, if you want a surprise, this Etsy shop also does blind dates with a Jane Austen character. You’ll get a surprise Jane Austen book and a candle based on that same book for $22.

