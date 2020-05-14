Featured Trailer: WATERSHIP DOWN by Richard Adams

This May, Blackstone Publishing celebrates the centenary of Richard Adams' birth.
Watch the daughter of Richard Adams, Juliet Johnson, and actor and narrator of Watership Down, Peter Capaldi, discuss one of the most beloved novels of our time. Watership Down is an exciting adventure story and an engaging allegory about freedom, ethics, and human nature. A stirring epic of courage and survival against the odds, the bestselling classic continues to be discovered by readers of all ages. Watership Down from Blackstone Publishing is available wherever you get your audiobooks.
Pre-order our latest book for cross-stitchers, Lit Stitch!