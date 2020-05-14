Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

Book Fetish: Volume 405

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 405, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Straight Outta the Library Sticker: For all you library dwellers and lovers! We’ll get back to our libraries someday!

Straight Outta the Library Sticker

Narnia Enamel Pin: I love that you can catch a glimpse of the lamp post through the doors of this little wardrobe!

Bicycling Hedgehog Embroidery Pattern: Isn’t this just the sweetest little pattern? I like the imagine he’s heading to the library!

Bicycling Hedgehog

Book Lover Buttons or Magnets: You can choose to receive these designs as pins or magnets—either way they’re super cute!

Book Lover Buttons

Pride & Prejudice Scarf: This is an elegant accessory that celebrates Jane Austen’s classic!

Pride & Prejudice Scarf

