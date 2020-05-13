Live Poetry Events To Watch: Critical Linking, May 13, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by our 1-year Kindle Unlimited subscription giveaway, courtesy of Macmillan’s eDeals Newsletter. Enter now!

“For those who are unfamiliar, these online events are a great way to get into poetry and connect more deeply with the community. So much discovery happens at these events, and many of your favorite poets have gotten their start on the slam stage. These stages have historically been spaces for healing and care, which is something we need so much right now.

Here’s a list of events, readings, and livestreams to get your poetry fix throughout the rest of the pandemic. (Most of the events below are often pay what you wish, or free.)”

Get your poetry on.

“What do we do for entertainment when we’re stuck at home? For South Dakota women during the Great Depression, librarian Lisa Lindell writes, there was pretty much one option: reading.”

The farm women who worked 60 hour weeks but devoured books during the Great Depression.

“The Boy Who Lived and his companion bird, Hedwig, come together with this oversized Harry Potter POP! vinyl. This 18-inch Harry Potter Funko Pop is ready to take on what wonders and adventures await within the walls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hedwig is along for the ride, though he’s sure to have a few tricks up his sleeve.”

Want an even bigger Harry Potter Funko Pop?