As we continue to stay home and shelter in place, one thing is becoming clear: we all need more books. Are we going to read them? *shrugs* Who can say. It depends on the day. But we need more books, and since the libraries are closed there is only one thing to do: we have to buy books from our local independent bookstore.

We’ve learned there are myriad ways to support indie bookstores right now, but first you need to find one to support. Whether you are a long-time customer of independent bookstores or are just trying to figure out a way to get a puzzle and some books for your kids in your home ASAP, they can definitely help you out. We’ve compiled a list of indie bookstores in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, and a brief rundown of how they are currently operating. This is by no means a comprehensive list of every. single. independent. bookstore—but we tried our best.

If you are able, find a local bookstore and place an order (or donate). If you are already buying books from your local bookstore—hey, great job! Maybe take a look at some of these others and buy a shirt or mystery box for a friend. Or why not plan a trip to visit a few new bookstores when we’re able to travel again and buy some gift cards in advance! And if you aren’t able to spend any money right now, post about them on social media—spreading the word that these bookstores are still around is so important.

All information presented here was current at the time of publishing, but please make sure to double check with the bookstore before placing an order!

Alabama

Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers (Auburn)



Offering recommendations and contactless curbside service and books shipped via the phone. You can also order books through their Bookshop page

Alabama Book Smith (Birmingham)

Every book available from Alabama Book Smith is signed! They have put their entire catalog online and will ship directly to your home or run it out to your car if you’re a local.

Burdock Book Collective (Birmingham)



Birmingham’s intersectional feminist bookstore is offering books through their online bookstore delivered to your home.

Thank You Books (Birmingham)

Offering curbside pickup for books they have in stock; otherwise, orders may be placed through their Bookshop site.

Page & Palette (Fairhope)

Gift cards available for purchase via phone or email, or shop through their Bookshop page.

Alaska

Title Wave Books (Anchorage)

Email them a list of books, music, art supplies, puzzles, etc., and they will mail your package to you! Gift cards are also available.

The Writer’s Block Bookstore & Cafe (Anchorage)

Hosting online workshops, book groups and more. You can also browse books via phone & video chat by appointment, or order from their Bookshop.

Arizona

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore (Phoenix)

Arizona’s only bilingual bookstore is offering curbside pickup and free delivery. Online orders are entered into weekly raffles—support them by also buying merchandise or a Relájate & Read Kit!

Mostly Books (Tucson)

They are accepting donations, offering gift cards, and also curbside pickup or free home delivery within 5 miles. Why not try one of their new or used book surprise packs?

Antigone Books (Tucson)

Order via phone, email, or online for curbside pickup or shipping. Gift cards and puzzles are also available!

Bright Side Bookshop (Flagstaff)

Shop through their online store for curbside pickup or have your books shipped directly to you!

Changing Hands (Tempe)

Order online for shipping, curbside pickup and phone orders available as well. They are also offering book lover care packages, including ones for kids!

Arkansas

Two Friends Books (Bentonville)

Offering online book clubs, and order through their site for books shipped directly to your home.

WordsWorth Books (Little Rock)

Free local home delivery on purchases over $25, and also offering curbside pickup and shipping elsewhere. Gift cards and blind date with a book also available!

California

The Ripped Bodice (Los Angeles)

Shop their online store for books, care packages, gift cards, and some awesome merchandise like these zippered pouches!

East Bay Booksellers (Oakland)

Fulfilling online orders with $1 media mail shipping on orders over $40, or choose to pick up your books from a local cafe.

Mysterious Galaxy Books (San Diego)

Hosting virtual events and processing online orders with free media mail shipping on orders over $35.

Dr. Comics & Mr. Games (Oakland)

Order comics and games via phone or email for curbside pickup!

The Book Catapult (San Diego)

Order online for free local delivery. They are also offering $1 media mail shipping per book/item and virtual book clubs!

The Last Bookstore (Los Angeles)

Shop their online store for gift cards, books, and merchandise shipped to your home. They are also offering surprise bundles of books!

Hi De Ho Comics (Los Angeles)

Order comics, card games, and more online, over the phone, or via email to be shipped directly to your home.

Flashlight Books (Walnut Creek)

Offering online orders and 99¢ media mail shipping!

Green Apple Books (San Francisco)

Order a Stay Home Read Books shirt! Accepting donations through their website.

Online orders over $25 ship for free.

Dark Delicacies (Burbank)

Accepting email and online orders.

Russo’s Books (Bakersfield)

Free local delivery for orders over $15, and offering curbside pickup.

Eastwind Books of Berkeley (Berkeley)

Free shipping on orders over $35

Camarillo Bookworm (Camarillo)

Accepting orders over the phone or via email and Facebook with curbside pickup

Colorado

Boulder Book Store (Boulder)

Curbside pickup and phone orders currently being accepted along with mystery bags! Order online for shipping through their BookShop.

The Innisfree Poetry Bookstore & Cafe (Boulder)

One of three exclusively poetry bookstores in the United States. Shop their online store and donate to their Go Fund Me.

The Bookies Bookstore (Denver)

Offering online orders and now curbside pickup!

Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver)

Processing online orders Tuesday through Saturday!

Old Firehouse Books (Fort Collins)

Free shipping on online orders over $20

Connecticut

Barrett Bookstore (Darien)

Offering back door pickup, free local delivery, online ordering, and puzzle orders via the phone!

Bank Square Books (Mystic)

Donate to their GoFundMe! They are offering local delivery, curbside pickup, and free media mail shipping for online orders.

Delaware

Bethany Beach Books (Bethany Beach)

Phone and online orders being accepted! Offering curbside pickup and free shipping on orders over $30.

Browseabout Books (Rehoboth Beach)

Currently offering curbside service, free local delivery & free shipping to your home.

D.C.

Solid State Books

Order online for home delivery! Purchase a Socially Distanced Tree T-shirt to support the store and employees.

Politics and Prose

Order online or over the phone with $5 media mail shipping.

Florida

The Book Loft (Fernandina Beach)

Call for direct to home shipping orders.

Writer’s Block Bookstore (Winter Park)

Order online for home delivery and shipping!

Georgia

A Capella Books (Atlanta)

Shop online or order via phone and email. Offering free contactless delivery for orders over $20 to most Atlanta neighborhoods!

Charis Books (Decatur)

Order online for order shipped to your house and become monthly donor to help sustain the programming work of their non-profit.

Tall Tales (Atlanta)

Curbside pick up, shipping, or limited delivery is available via phone orders.

Eagle Eye Book Shop (Decatur)

Shop online with free media mail shipping on orders over $10. Also offering drive-up service and limited local delivery!

The Story Shop (Monroe)

A children’s bookstore, you can shop their online store for home delivery.

FoxTale Book Shoppe (Woodstock)

Hosting virtual events and Zoom book clubs and shop online for home delivery.

Hawaii

Talk Story Bookstore (Hanapepe)

Accepting donations and offering free shipping within Hawaii through the online store or phone and email orders.

BookEnds (Kailua)

Offering phone orders and curbside pickup.

Kona Bay Books (Kona)

Shop online or order over the phone. Offering free and discounted shipping and accepting financial donations.

Idaho

Once & Future Books (Boise)

Open for phone orders and local delivery.

Well-Read Moose (Coeur d’Alene)

Order online for home shipping and call in orders for curbside pickup and local delivery.

Chapter One Bookstore (Ketchum)

Hosting Zoom book clubs and curbside pickup and delivery via phone orders.

Illinois

Anderson’s Bookshop (Naperville)

Donate to their GoFundMe. Accepting online orders for delivery or call for curbside pickup orders.

City Lit Books (Chicago)

Order online for books shipped to your home. Hosting virtual book clubs.

Open Books (Chicago)

Free shipping on online orders!

Quimby’s (Chicago)

Order online or call and email for curbside pickup. Offering a Qustomized Quimby’s Quarantine Zine Package!

Women & Children First (Chicago)

Shop their online store for home delivery.

The Sly Fox (Virden)

Shop their online store or Book Shop page.

Prairie Path Books (Wheaton)

Email for books shipped directly to your home.

Indiana

Next Page Bookstore (Decatur)

Shop their online store for books shipped directly to your home.

Indy Reads Books (Indianapolis)

Email your order and your books will be shipped directly to you!

Kids Ink Children’s Bookstore (Indianapolis)

Call to order books and games to be delivered to your home!

Brain Lair Books (South Bend)

Online and text-based ordering, offering contactless curbside pickup, local delivery, and book bundles.

Turn the Page (Westfield)

Order books from their Bookshop!

Iowa

Next Page Books (Cedar Rapids)

Offering home delivery, curbside, and books shipped directly to your home. Accepting orders over the phone and email.

River Lights Bookstore (Dubuque)

Call, text, or email for curbside pickup orders.

The Book Shoppe (Boone)

Order books, games, puzzles over the phone for curbside delivery or shop their Bookshop page for home delivery.

Dragonfly Books (Decorah)

Order books or a mystery box online for delivery and curbside pickup.

Beaverdale Books (Des Moines)

Offering parking lot pick-up, free home delivery within a 5 mile radius, and reduced $2.00 shipping. Order via the phone or email.

Pageturners Bookstore (Indianola)

Order online for curbside pickup or local delivery.

Prairie Lights (Iowa City)

Order online or over the phone for free local delivery.

Kansas

Rainy Day Books (Fairway)

Donate to their GoFundMe. Order books online or over the phone to be shipped directly to you.

Raven Bookstore (Lawrence)

Order online (including a mystery box!) for books shipped directly to your home, with free local delivery. They have also started a new project, Book Benefactors: “If you or someone you know could use some books during a difficult time, nominate them to get a stack of books from the Raven Book Store. If you’d like to sponsor some books for folks who could use them, then become a Book Benefactor. We’ll take the results and curate surprise book deliveries for people who could really benefit from a good read or two.”

Eighth Day Books (Wichita)

Order online or over the phone for books delivered via mail or curbside pickup.

Round Table Bookstore (Topeka)

Order online for books shipped, also offering local delivery and curbside pickup.

Paper June Books (Topeka)

Children’s book and creativity store offering books, puzzles, and other items for purchase online.

The Green Door (Overland Park)

Shop their online store for books shipped directly to your house. Also offering free local, door-to-door delivery and curbside pickup.

Kentucky

Blue Marble Books (Ft. Thomas)

Accepting phone orders for curbside delivery, or shop their Bookshop store for home delivery.

Carmichael’s Bookstore (Louisville)

Order on their website or over the phone. Offering free local delivery, curbside pickup, and free shipping on orders over $50.

Louisanna

Tubby & Coo’s (New Orleans)

Accepting online donations. Call or email your order and if they have the books in stock, they will deliver straight to your door! Otherwise, place an order through their Bookshop store.

Garden District Bookshop (New Orleans)

Offering free delivery within a 5 mile area of the shop for phone orders. Order online, via email or over the phone for curbside pickup. Free shipping on website and phone orders over $50. Purchase a T-shirt to support the store!

Cavalier House Books (Denham Springs)

Order books online through their site!

Maine

Nonesuch Books (South Portland)

They’re currently open for curbside pickup, home delivery, and mail order via phone or email orders.

Blue Hill Books (Blue Hill)

Order books over the phone or online through their contact form for porch pick-up, delivery, or shipping.

Owl & Turtle Bookshop Cafe (Camden)

Place your order over the phone! Currently offering home delivery service, media mail shipping, and curbside pickup.

Letterpress Books (Portland)

Place your order for books and gifts over the phone or through email for shipping with a $5 flat rate.

Longfellow Books (Portland)

Order online or over the phone for orders shipped directly to your home.

Print: A Bookstore (Portland)

Shop online or over the phone with free shipping on orders over $20.

The Briar Patch (Bangor)

Order online for curbside pickup, local home delivery, or have your books shipped directly to your home.

Sherman’s (Boothbay Harbor)

Order books and puzzles online to be shipped directly to your home!

The Mustard Seed Bookstore (Bath)

Order books to be shipped directly to your home through their online shop!

Left Bank Bookshop (Belfast)

Call or email your order, currently offering curbside pickup or shipping.

Maryland

Third Eye Comics (Annapolis)

Purchase your favorite comics, toys & games and get them shipped, delivered, or pickup curbside.

Cricket Book Shop (Ashton)

Call to order books for curbside pickup or local doorstop dropoff.

Atomic Books (Baltimore)

Order books and comics for curbside pickup, home delivery, or shipped to your home.

Charm City Books (Baltimore)

Order books, puzzles, games, and more for curbside pickup or free local delivery. They are also offering care packages for staff working at local hospitals!

The Ivy Bookshop (Baltimore)

Order online or call to have books shipped directly to your home.

Massachusetts

Andover Bookstore (Andover)

Support their GoFundMe and order books through their Bookshop page.

Papercuts (Boston)

Order gift cards online or books through their Bookshop page.

Brookline Booksmith (Brookline)

Hosting online events and taking online orders to be shipped.

Porter Square Books (Cambridge)

Order books, puzzles, and board games from their online shop to be shipped directly to your home.

The Concord Bookshop (Concord)

Order books and puzzles online for direct to home shipping.

Storybook Cove (Hanover)

Order gift cards and books online for shipping to your home.

Michigan

Literati Bookstore (Ann Arbor)

Donate to their GoFundMe. Accepting online orders to be shipped directly to your home.

Pages Bookshop (Detroit)

Accepting donations through their website! Order online for curbside pickup or shipping direct to your home.

Source Booksellers (Detroit)

Order books online with free shipping over $45.

Schuler Books (Grand Rapids)

Order online with $1 media mail shipping, or call the store to place a curbside pickup order!

Bookbug & this is a bookstore (Kalamazoo)

Donate to their GoFundMe. Order books and care packages online!

Forever Books (St. Joseph)

Order books online to be shipped directly to your home. Accepting curbside orders via phone and email.

Brilliant Books (Traverse City)

Order online for curbside pickup or have your books shipped directly to your home.

Minnesota

Birchbark Books (Minneapolis)

Order online for books shipped to your home or call for shipping and curbside pickup.

Next Chapter Booksellers (St. Paul)

Order online or over the phone for books shipped to your home or free local home delivery on orders over $50!

Storied Owl Books (St. Paul)

Order online for shipped books and free contactless doorstep delivery for local residents.

Mississippi

Turn Row Book Co. (Greenwood)

Currently open and accepting online and phone orders.

Violet Valley Bookstore (Water Valley)

Accepting online donations.

Missouri

Skylark Bookshop (Columbia)

Accepting orders for curbside pickup, mailing, and local home delivery over the phone and email. Hosting virtual storytimes!

Wise Blood Booksellers (Kansas City)

Hosting virtual events and accepting orders through FB messages.

River Reader (Lexington)

Order online for curbside pickup!

Word on the Street (Ozark)

Order through FB messages for contactless home delivery!

Pagination Bookshop (Springfield)

Order online for books shipped!

Left Bank Books (St. Louis)

Accepting orders over the phone!

Subterranean Books (St. Louis)

Accepting online donations. Order online, over the phone or via email! Offering $2 flat rate shipping, curbside pickup, and safe local delivery.

The Novel Neighbor (Webster Groves)

Taking orders over the phone and online for curbside pickup, shipping, and local delivery.

Montana

Chapter One Bookstore (Hamilton)

Order online for books shipped directly to your home.

Montana Book Co. (Helena)

Currently open to the public with restrictions in place.

Fact & Fiction (Missoula)

Taking phone and online orders to be shipped and accepting donations through their website.

Shakespeare & Co. (Missoula)

Call or order online for shipping, curbside pickup, or free local home delivery.

Nebraska

Francie & Finch (Lincoln)

Order online or over the phone for curbside pickup and free shipping to your home.

Chapters Books & Gifts (Seward)

Order books, games, toys, and more by phone, text, or email. Offering curbside pickup, free local home delivery, and shipping books ordered through their online store.

The Bookworm (Omaha)

Currently open for browsing with restrictions. Also offering curbside pickup, books shipped, and free local delivery to certain zip codes.

Nevada

The Writer’s Block (Las Vegas)

Order online for books shipped directly to your home or curbside pickup.

Sundance Books and Music (Reno)

Order online, over the phone or email for items shipped directly to your home.

New Hampshire

Bayswater Books (Center Harbor)

Accepting phone orders to be shipped directly to your home.

Gibson’s Bookstore (Concord)

Order online with 99¢ medial mail shipping. Also accepting phone and email orders.

Water Street Bookstore (Exeter)

Order over the phone or via their website for contactless pickup, free local home delivery and shipping!

New Jersey

Little City Books (Hoboken)

Order online with $2 shipping!

Word Bookstores (Greenpoint)

Order online for books shipped to your home.

Bookends (Ridgewood)

Order online for books shipped to your home.

The Little BOHO Bookshop (Bayonne)

Order online with shipping to your home.

New Mexico

Red Planet Books & Comics (Albuquerque)

Open for orders!

Books Etcetera (Ruidoso)

Shop their Bookshop page for books shipped, or make an appointment through FB for curbside pickup or personal shopping!

Collected Works (Santa Fe)

Accepting orders over the phone or purchase through their Bookshop page.

Bookworks (Albuquerque)

Order online for shipping to your home.

New York

The Little Bookhouse (Albany)

Order online or over the phone for books shipped to your home!

Lift Bridge Book Shop (Brockport)

Order books online for delivery or call to place orders for books and other merchandise.

The Lit Bar (Bronx)

Order books through their Bookshop page.

Berl’s Brooklyn Poetry Shop (Brooklyn)

Contact them for books shipped directly to you.

Books Are Magic (Brooklyn)

Order merchandise and books online for shipping.

Cafe Con Libros (Brooklyn)

Accepting donations and orders online.

Split Rock Books (Cold Spring)

Order online for $2 shipping on all orders with free shipping on orders of $30 or more. Also offering free delivery local delivery on orders of $20 or more.

Off the Beaten Path Bookstore (Lakewood)

Offering mystery boxes for sale or shop their Bookshop page.

The Voracious Reader (Westchester)

Order books and more from their online store to be delivered to your home.

Merritt Bookstore (Millbrook)

Offering customizable gift bundles! You can also shop online for contactless pickup or shipping, or arrange a FaceTime shopping appointment!

Books of Wonder (New York)

Hosting online storytimes! Order online for books shipped directly home.

Forbidden Planet (New York)

Donate to their GoFundMe and shop for comics online!

The Strand (New York)

Hosting Zoom events and shop their site for books shipped directly to you!

Oblong Books & Music (Millerton & Rhinebeck)

Shop online with free shipping & contactless curbside pickup options available!

The River’s End Bookstore (Oswego)

Free shipping on orders over $25.

North Carolina

Malaprops (Asheville)

Accepting donations through their site! Order online or over the phone for shipping to your house. Also hosting virtual events!

Epilogue (Chapel Hill)

Order books online with $3 shipping!

Park Road Books (Charlotte)

Accepting donations and orders through their website! You can also place orders over the phone.

Adventure Bound Books (Morganton)

Shop their online store or place orders over the phone and email.

Quail Ridge Books (Raleigh)

Offering free media mail shipping on orders placed online.

Read With Me (Raleigh)

Offering free local drop-off delivery! Personal shopping available via email or place orders through their online store.

City Lights Bookstore (Sylva)

Order online for curbside pickup or shipping for 99¢!

Two Sisters Bookery (Wilmington)

Accepting donations through their site. Offering free local home delivery.

Bookmarks (Winston-Salem)

Accepting donations on their website. Order online for curbside pickup or free shipping on orders over $25.

North Dakota

Ferguson Books (Grand Forks)

Offering free local home delivery!

Zandbroz Variety (Fargo & Sioux Falls)

Offering curbside pickup and free local home delivery.

Ohio

Joseph-Beth (Cincinnati)

Hosting virtual storytimes! Shop their online store for delivery.

Gramercy Books (Bexley)

Order online or over the phone for curbside pickup. Also offering free shipping on orders over $25!

Downbound Books (Cincinnati)

Offering care packages for sale (with cookies!) for shipping and pickup. Shop their online store for books and puzzles.

Visible Voice Books (Cleveland)

Accepting orders via email.

Prologue Bookshop (Columbus)

Offering books, puzzles, and games for shipping! Email or order online.

Book Loft (Columbus)

Accepting online orders with $4.99 flat rate shipping. Offering a mystery box with a bonus tote bag!

Wheatberry Books (Chillicothe)

Hosting virtual storytimes and offering free shipping on orders placed online!

Oklahoma

Best of Books (Edmond)

Offering curbside pickup and free local home delivery! Accepting donations through their website.

Putnam Six (Enid)

Order online or over the phone for curbside pickup or free local home delivery. Check their FB page for coupon codes for kids books.

Commonplace Books (Oklahoma City)

Local delivery, order pickup and shipping available through their online store.

Full Circle Books (Oklahoma City)

Call to order books with free shipping or local home delivery!

Magic City Books (Tulsa)

Selling literary care packages! Hosting virtual author events and more. Order books and merchandise through their online store.

Oregon

Bloomsbury Books (Ashland)

Order books, puzzles, and games over the phone for curbside pickup or local home delivery.

Powell’s (Beaverton & Portland)

Order online with free shipping on orders over $25.

Roundabout Books (Bend)

Accepting donations through their site. Order online or over the phone for pickup or delivery.

Annie Bloom’s Books (Portland)

Order online or over the phone for shipping or local delivery.

Pennsylvania

Spark Books (Aspinwall)

Children’s bookstore offering books and merchandise for sale through their website.

Doylestown & Lahaska Bookshops (Doylestown)

Place orders online to be shipped to your home.

Book & Puppet Co (Easton)

Selling children’s books and puppets online. Hosting virtual storytimes and puppet shows!

Open Book (Philadelphia)

Order via phone, text, or email for books shipped directly to you.

The Black Reserve Bookstore (Lansdale)

Hosting virtual storytimes and readings. Order online for shipping!

Narberth Bookshop (Narberth)

Email your book order and they will deliver it straight to your door!

Farley’s Bookshop (New Hope)

Order books online for shipping to your home.

Mystery Lovers Bookshop (Oakmont)

Offering free local home delivery!

Blue Marble Books (Philadelphia)

Accepting phone, email, and online orders for pickup, shipping, and local delivery to NW Philadelphia.

City of Asylum Bookstore (Pittsburgh)

Accepting donations and online orders through their website.

A Novel Idea (Philadelphia)

Hosting virtual events and offering books shipped through the online store.

The Copacetic Comics Company (Pittsburgh)

Books and comics available to order online for shipping.

Penguin Bookshop (Sewickley)

Place orders through their website for shipping or to arrange local pickup. You can also order books shipped through their Bookshop.

Main Point Books (Wayne)

Order online to have books shipped directly to your home.

Rhode Island

Barrington Books (Cranston)

Order online or over the phone for curbside pickup or shipping.

Island Bound Bookstore (Block Island)

Accepting orders for books and merchandise online, over the phone or via email!

Island Books (Middletown)

Order books, puzzles and more for pickup, local delivery or shipping!

Twenty Stories (Providence)

Hosting virtual events and offering local home delivery!

Wakefield Books (Wakefield)

Accepting phone and online orders for curbside pickup.

South Carolina

The Beaufort Bookstore (Beaufort)

Call to order for pickup or local delivery.

Buxton Books (Charleston)

Order over the phone or online for books shipped directly to your home.

Itinerant Literate Books (Charleston)

Curbside pickup, free local delivery available for phone and online orders.

Main Street Reads (Summerville)

Order for curbside pickup!

South Dakota

Prairie Pages Bookseller (Pierre)

Order books through their Bookshop page!

Bird Cage Bookstore (Rapid City)

A Native American owned and operated bookstore, you can order books through their online store!

Mitzi’s Books (Rapid City)

Order books online for pickup in store.

Tennessee

Starline Books (Chattanooga)

Shop online for books shipped to your home.

Bound Books (Franklin)

Call to order for porch delivery!

Burkes Books (Memphis)

Offering phone, email, and online orders with curbside pickup, delivery, and shipping options.

Novel (Memphis)

Order books online or call to order books, puzzles, games, and more for curbside pickup and local home delivery.

Parnassus Books (Nashville)

Offering online orders for shipping.

Texas

BookPeople (Austin)

Hosting virtual events! Order books online to be shipped directly to your home. Donate to the BookPeople Employee GoFundMe!

Book Woman (Austin)

Order books online or over the phone for curbside pickup or shipping to your home. Also hosting virtual events and offering mystery boxes for sale!

Interabang Books (Dallas)

Order books online, over the phone, or via email for curbside pickup or shipped to your home.

Leaves (Ft. Worth)

Shop their online store for curbside pickup!

Lark & Owl Booksellers (Georgetown)

Shop their online store for curbside pickup or for shipping to your home.

Blue Willow Bookshop (Houston)

Order over the phone, via email, or online for curbside pickup and shipping to your home. Call for personal recommendations!

Brazos Bookstore (Brazos)

Hosting virtual events! Order online with shipping to your home.

Murder by the Book (Houston)

Order books and puzzles online!

The Twig Bookshop (San Antonio)

Order online or over the phone for books, games, and more shipped to your home. Curbside pickup and free local delivery is also available!

Fabled Bookshop (Waco)

Order online for shipping or curbside pickup. Offering Indoorsy boxes for kids!

Utah

Dolly’s Bookstore (Park City)

Shop online or over the phone for curbside pickup or shipping!

The King’s English Bookshop (Salt Lake City)

Hosting virtual storytimes! Online orders being accepted for curbside pickup and shipping.

The Book Bungalow (St. George)

Order books online or over the phone for shipping, curbside pickup, or free local delivery.

Vermont

Next Chapter Bookstore (Barre)

Order books online or over the phone for curbside pickup or local delivery!

Village Square Books (Bellows Falls)

Order books online or over the phone for shipping, curbside pickup, or local delivery!

The Bennington Bookshop (Bennington)

Order books online or over the phone for free shipping, curbside pickup or free local delivery.

Everyone’s Books (Brattleboro)

Order books, puzzles, and more over the phone or online.

Blair Books & More (Chester)

Call or email your order in for curbside pickup, delivery, or shipping!

The Galaxy Bookshop (Hardwick)

Order books, merchandise, and more online, over the phone, or via email. Offering curbside pickup, local delivery, and shipping.

Bear Pond Books (Montpelier)

Order online for backdoor pickup or shipping. Offering free shipping on orders over $20!

The Norwich Bookstore (Norwich)

Accepting orders via email for local pickup and shipping.

Yankee Bookshop (Woodstock)

Order online or via email and phone for curbside pickup, local front porch delivery, and shipping.

Virginia

Old Town Books (Alexandria)

Hosting virtual book clubs and writing classes. Shop their store online store for books, games, puzzles, and mystery bags. Offering $1 shipping or curbside pickup. Purchase a Book Love care package for essential workers or children in need!

Horray for Books (Alexandria)

Order online or over the phone for curbside pickup and shipping to your home.

One More Page Books (Arlington/Falls Church)

Hosting virtual events! Order books, games, and puzzles online or over the phone for local delivery or shipping to your home.

New Domain Bookshop (Charlottesville)

Order books online, via email or over the phone for curbside pickup, free local delivery, or shipping to your home. Offering care packages for sale!

The Little Bookshop (Midlothian)

Accepting orders via phone and email for curbside pickup!

Bbbg Tales for Kids (Richmond)

Shop their book fair online with free local delivery or curbside pickup.

Fountain Bookstore (Richmond)

Accepting donations through their site. Order online or over the phone for curbside pickup!

Washington

Eagle Harbor Book Co (Bainbridge Island)

Order online for shipping direct to your home, with discounted media mail rates.

Book ‘n Brush (Chehalis)

Order books via phone or email with free shipping!

Edmonds Bookshop (Edmonds)

Order online or via email for books shipped directly to your home.

Griffin Bay Bookstore (Friday Harbor)

Accepting donations through their website. Order books, puzzles, and more for shipping online or over the phone.

Seaport Books (La Conner)

Order books with free shipping over the phone or via email!

Mercer Island Books (Mercer Island)

Order through the website, or via phone and email for books shipped directly to your home with free shipping!

Left Bank Books (Seattle)

Donate to their GoFundMe. Order online for books shipped directly to your home.

Open Books (Seattle)

Order poetry and other books online or via email for shipping!

Secret Garden Books (Seattle)

Order for shipping online, over the phone or via email.

King’s Books (Tacoma)

Order online or over the phone for books shipped directly to your home.

Inklings Bookshop (Yakima)

Order books online with free shipping to your home! Also available for personalized shopping over the phone. They are also hosting online events on Facebook!

West Virginia

The Inner Geek (Huntington)

Order books and comics for curbside pickup over the phone.

Four Seasons Books (Shepherdstown)

Shop online or via phone and email for curbside pickup, free local delivery, and free media mail shipping.

Wisconsin

Apostle Island Booksellers (Bayfield)

Order online, over the phone, or via email for books shipped.

Redbery Books (Cable)

Order online for free shipping!

Dotters Books (Claire)

Shop for books online to be shipped to your home.

A Room of One’s Own (Madison)

Accepting donations through their website. Shop online for books with $3 for the first book and 50¢ for each additional book.

Boswell Books (Milwaukee)

Order online, over the phone or via email for books, puzzles, and more shipped. Also offering local delivery.

Wyoming

Wind City Books (Casper)

Currently open and offering curbside pickup.

Valley Bookstore (Jackson)

Order books over the phone for curbside pickup or to arrange shipping.

Canada

Owl’s Nest Books (Calgary AB)

Order online or over the phone for free local delivery or curbside pickup.

Pages (Calgary AB)

Order online for curbside pickup or free local delivery!

Audrey’s (Edmonton AB)

Order online, over the phone, or via email for curbside pickup and free local delivery on orders over $50.

Glass Bookshop (Edmonton AB)

Order online for shipping or free local delivery!

Volume One Bookstore (Duncan BC)

Order over the phone or online for pickup or local delivery.

Mosaic Books (Kelowna BC)

Order online for curbside pickup or free local delivery on orders over $75.

32 Books (North Vancouver BC)

Open with some restrictions. Offering curbside pickup and local delivery.

The Mulberry Bush Bookstore (Parksville & Qualicum Beach BC)

Order books shipped directly to your home online, over the phone or via email.

Tanner’s Books (Sidney BC)

Order online, over the phone, or via email for pickup and reduced rate shipping. Also offering free local delivery to people living in a senior’s residence.

Bolen Books (Victoria BC)

Order online or over the phone for pickup or shipped orders with flat rate and reduced shipping.

Munro’s Books (Victoria BC)

Order books, puzzles and more online or over the phone. Offering free and flat rate shipping and pickup.

Bookmark (Halifax NS)

Order online for curbside pickup and free local delivery.

Forster’s Book Garden (Bolton ON)

Order online for curbside pickup.

Knowledge Bookstore (Brampton ON)

Order online or over the phone for books shipped directly to your home.

Lighthouse Books (Brighton ON)

Order online for free local delivery or curbside pickup.

The Book Wardrobe (Mississauga ON)

Order online for curbside pickup or local delivery.

Chat Noir Books (New Liskeard ON)

Order books, games, and more online for pickup or have them delivered for a small fee.

Perfect Books (Ottawa ON)

Order online or over the phone curbside pickup or choose delivery for a small fee.

Another Story Bookshop (Toronto ON)

Order online for free local delivery!

Beguiling Books (Toronto ON)

Order comics online or over the phone to be shipped to your home.

Book City (Toronto ON)

Order online or over the phone for curbside pickup or local delivery.

A Different Booklist (Toronto ON)

Order online with free shipping direct to your home!

Queen Books (Toronto ON)

Order books online to be shipped directly to your home for a flat rate.

Blue Heron Books (Uxbridge ON)

Order online or over the phone for curbside pickup or free local delivery.

United Kingdom

Golden Hare Books (Edinburgh)

Call or order online for books delivered or shipped directly to your home!

Lighthouse (Edinburgh)

Hosting online events and community fundraisers. Shop their online store for books shipped directly to your home.

Housmans Bookshop (London)

Currently closed and not offering delivery. Visit their online shop to create a wishlist and when they reopen you have a chance to win your wishlist!

Book-ish (Crickhowell)

Shop their online store for books delivered to your home.

Daunt Books (London)

Order books online to be delivered straight to your home.

Brick Lane Bookshop (London)

Order online or over the phone for books shipped to your home or arrange contactless pickup.

Mainstreet Trading (St Boswells)

Shop online for books, care packages, and more for local delivery.

Burley Fisher Books (London)

Order books online to be sent directly to your home for a small postage fee.

Forum Books (Corbridge)

Currently closed but hosting virtual events!

The Portobello Bookshop (Edinburgh)

Order books online to be delivered to your home.

Dulwich Books (London)

Order online with free local delivery!

Pages of Hackney (London)

Order online for books delivered straight to your home.

Pages Cheshire Street (London)

Currently closed but keep an eye out for updates.

South Kensington Books (London)

Currently taking orders through their website, over the phone, and via email and offering local home delivery.

Pickled Pepper Books (London)

Children’s bookshop offering a book fairy service with free delivery on orders over £20.

News from Nowhere (Liverpool)

Order books online to be delivered straight to your home.

Ink 84 Bookshop (London)

Order books, games and more online to be shipped directly to your home.

The Feminist Bookshop (Brighton)

Order online for shipping and free local delivery!