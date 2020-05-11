I Want These Feel-Good Romance Novels to Hug Me Forever

More often than not, I search for romance books that are low on the angst. Angsty circumstances sometimes make me nervous. I think about right now, about the time in which we’re living, and to be quite honest, I don’t really crave angsty situations. I don’t want a romance that has a huge problem to solve. How about the fluff, the small circumstances, and the cuteness? If you are on the same page as me, you will love these next reads. These 11 feel-good romance novels will give you a big hug on a day when you’re not feeling it. Low on the angst, your only worry while reading is going to be about why there aren’t more kisses.

Feel-Good Contemporary Romance Novels

Playing House by Ruby Lang

To save her from a pushy admirer, Oliver Huang agrees to play faux romance with longtime acquaintance Fay Liu. They’re both having fun doing it so they decide to tour pricey real estate across Upper Manhattan and be this fake couple named Darling and Olly.

Oliver knows he has always had a little thing for Fay. And Fay is having so much fun for the first time after her divorce. But this faux romance might be sparking some real feeling between them, and whatever they’re searching for might be just in front of them.

Neighborly by Katrina Jackson

This fun novella will make you stay up at night and have all the feel-good emotions you are searching for!

A young couple moves to a new town, rents half a duplex, and are ready to start their new lives together. This new stage in their lives might just involve their neighbors. When Heaven and Tasha have an attraction that’s hard to contain, their men are happy to support them. No relationship drama you almost always get in books, but in this title, you will find lots of sexy times, growing healthy with your partners, and emotions that are bigger than your heart.

He’s Not My Boyfriend by Jackie Lau

Iris Chin is the last single grandchild. This is obviously a problem for her mother and her grandmother; they’re both ready to play matchmaker and pair her up with the next man that knocks on their door. Iris enjoys her independence and her party lifestyle. One-night stands are her glory. But there are always complications and the newest one is finding out she is working with her latest one-night stand, Alex Kwong. Iris is constantly saying they’re not together, but everyone is rooting for them and even Alex plays along. This book is definitely so much fun!

Bad Blood by M. Malone

RITA Award winner for Romance Novella, Bad Blood is the softest and sweetest love story I’ve ever read. The angst is low, the writing is good, and the romance story beautiful.

A runaway bride, her brother’s best friend, and events that lead both of them to spend a night together. Jamie is a hero that just wants Georgie to be happy, and if that means marrying someone else, so be it. Georgie wants to do things without people tell her it’s wrong. These two complement each other so well that you can’t see one without the other.

Team Phison by Chace Verity

Fifty-five-year-old Phil wants a boyfriend, but it’s rather difficult for him to find one. Online dating has been sucky, so when he meets a new player in his favorite multiplayer video game, he decides to help him a bit. It isn’t long before these two start sharing more about themselves with each other. Twenty-eight-year-old Tyson sees the best in everything and he’s actually the sweetest. Still, Phil, wanting to pursue this relationship, is afraid that Tyson won’t want him. If he doesn’t get his act together, it might be too late.

Hold Me by Courtney Milan

I talk about Hold Me so much because it’s one of my favorite books. This time, I am listing all of my favorite things this romance has. For example, this story is super geeky and nerdy in the best way, the way these two flirt is through math, it has a hate to love trope, and a You’ve Got Mail trope.

Prom Queen Perfect by Clarisse David

Prom Queen Perfect is my comfort read. Feeling sad? Read it. Feeling like you’re about to hit a book slump? Read it. I know I can achieve anything after reading it, and I’m happy that it’s always there for me when I need it.

Gossip Girl meets Jane Austen in this romance—more Emma than Pride and Prejudice! This book made me fall in love with Emma and it’s the reason why I am always on the search for more Emma-related romance books. Think Clueless as well. It’s about childhood friends who have become nemeses who are always bickering and bantering.

Feel-Good Historical Romance Books

To Have and to Hoax by Martha Waters

It’s rather hard to find a feel-good historical romance because in my experience with searching for books, I always tend to pick historical romances that have TOO MUCH angst.

To Have and to Hoax, the newest historical romcom, has an estranged husband and wife that will feign accident and illness just to make the other care about them. These games of manipulation will restart their relationship and slowly give them what they crave the most: each other.

The Duchess Deal by Tessa Dare

One author I can recommend that always delivers fun content is Tessa Dare. These books are less angsty than many historical romances! My experience with reading them has always been a soft and easy ride until the ending.

Beauty and the Beast–inspired, The Duchess Deal is going to be your next favorite book. When Emma appears wearing a wedding gown in his library, the Duke of Ashbury decides right then and there that she is going to be his wife. He needs an heir. And quickly. He has rules and terms, but she also has some of her own. This duo will enchant you quickly and wish you had someone to share your life with like they have each other.

The Craft of Love by EE Ottoman

This sweet love story starts with Benjamin Lewis finding some dresses sewn by his late mother. He wants to create something beautiful from them and the identity he left behind. Enter Remembrance Quincy, a stunning woman who crafts quilts for the wealthiest ladies in the city. Soon enough this partnership will turn into something more, with soft talks and quality time spent together. Benjamin and Remembrance are so cute when they’re together and I just held my breath several times while reading this book!

Mrs. Martin’s Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan

Courtney Milan also writes historical romances and very, very good ones. If you want two queer older ladies falling in love in 19th century England while coming up with setups to torture Bertrice’s Terrible Nephew, you should quickly buy this. Destroy the patriarchy, you say? We’re doing that.

I’m sure there are more feel-good romance books out there. And I would love to find more and more, because they’re my safe haven right now. If you love other genres, we also have a 20 Must-Read Feel-Good Science Fiction Books for you to enjoy.