Books That Highlight the Complexities of Motherhood: Critical Linking, May 10, 2020

“Nothing is simple or straightforward about motherhood, that is for sure, and that’s why, across the literary landscape, there exists many books that have tried to capture all the varying forms of motherhood.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we’ve chosen five books that address the complexities of being mom, that highlight the humanity of mothers, and that show maternal relationships at both their best and their worst. These books will have you contemplating motherhood on Mother’s Day and beyond.”

Here’s to all you amazing mamas!

“We recently asked members of our BuzzFeed Community, ‘What’s one book that you started but never finished, and why?’ and — WHEW BUDDY — they did not hold back. Here are just a few books that people NOPED the heck out of before they saw that bittersweet’The End’…”

Yeah, Lolita was a no from me too, dawg.

“Three rare Harry Potter books are going under the gavel after being rescued from a school skip.

A first edition hardback of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone and two paperback first editions of the same novel are expected to fetch thousands.

The books were saved from landfill in 2008 by a Buckinghamshire teacher who spotted them in a skip, as the school was clearing out its library in preparation for an Ofsted inspection.”

Good save, nana!