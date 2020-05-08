The Most Popular Books In Libraries, January–March 2020

Once a quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries—they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists—but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries. These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

Panorama Picks took their data approach slightly different with the first quarter of 2020. Last year, they stuck to books published in a six-month window prior to the quarter. This year, publication date is now nine months out (January–September 2019) in order to get a fuller picture of the life and interest in books for library users.

“This unique program uses aggregated, anonymized hold list data from public libraries across the United States to identify recently published titles that have notably longer wait times for local library patrons—unmet demand that can help activate inventory, and identify opportunities for author events, read-alikes, and special promotions,” explains the website. “The quarterly lists surface a wide range of in-demand titles in their respective regions. Some are familiar titles that are enjoying sustained popularity; others are under-the-radar titles that might not have grabbed national attention but are generating notable local interest well past their initial publication date. In all cases they represent an opportunity for booksellers, publishers, and authors to better leverage public libraries’ power as a primary discovery channel for avid readers.”

Guy LeCharles Gonzalez, Project Lead for Panorama Picks, said by pushing the data to include data from books published in the nine months prior to the quarter, it gives a look at how some books retain major interest and unmet demand in libraries. This has showed itself differently in different regions, as well as categories.

“In trying to find the sweet spot between actionable bookseller opportunities and noting ones they may have missed, it’s another subtle indicator that some books have longer legs than others—and it can vary notably by region.”

Another thing that makes these lists special is how they tend to be not only more inclusive, but also they showcase a wide array of genre.

Category ID: 13193

Category ID: 45597

Category ID: 470

Category ID: 48926

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

“Our primary goal with Panorama Picks remains arming regional booksellers with useful data from public libraries to help them identify recent books local readers are still interested in despite their promotional windows having passed. The current lists’ tweak to publication date—including books that published up to a full year ago—spotlights several ‘older’ books that are likely sitting spine out on their respective category shelves rather than being featured on a curated table of local picks. Or, more appropriately right now, in a promotional email to customers. With new releases finding it particularly difficult to garner attention right now, or being delayed until later in the year, serving unmet demand for books people already want to read is a good opportunity for booksellers and publishers,” said Gonzalez.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

First, a look at the most popular titles in libraries nationwide by category, regardless of ratio of holds to available copies (AKA the lists that won’t be too surprising). These books have the highest number of holds.

The Most Popular Books In Public Libraries, January–March 2020

Adult Fiction

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

Normal People by Sally Rooney

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Daisy Jones and The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane

The Institute by Stephen King

The Book Women of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson

Adult Nonfiction

Maybe You Should Talk To Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe

Know My Name by Chanel Miller

The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

How To Do Nothing by Jenny Odell

Midnight in Chernobyl by Adam Higginbotham

Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino

A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell

Young Adult

American Royals by Katharine McGee

A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer

Serpent and Dove by Shelby Mahurin

The Wicked King by Holly Black

Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

The Lovely War by Julie Berry

House of Salt and Sorrows by Erin A. Craig

Wilder Girls by Rory Power

Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell

Now a look at the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology for Panorama Picks means that the top ten national titles are identified by holds—those are above—and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles pulled from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order.

The Most Uniquely Popular Books In Public Libraries, January–March 2020

Adult Fiction

There were 225 total titles on the list, with 56 of them being unique. Twenty titles appear only on one list—half on Hawaii’s list—while ten titles appeared on eight or more regional lists.

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

The Ten Thousand Doorways of January by Alix E. Harrow

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Recursion by Blake Crouch

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Conviction by Denise Mina

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—California

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

The Ten Thousand Doorways of January by Alix E. Harrow

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Catcher In The Rye by J.D. Salinger (released as an ebook in August 2019)

A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer

Recursion by Blake Crouch

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—Great Lakes

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer

Recursion by Blake Crouch

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

Conviction by Denise Mina

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—Hawaii

Passion on Park Avenue by Lauren Layne

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Alpha’s Promise by Rebecca Zanetti

The Blacksmith Queen by G.A. Aiken

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

Recursion by Blake Crouch

The Only Woman In The Room by Marie Benedict

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—Midwest

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer

Recursion by Blake Crouch

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—Mountains and PLains

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Thing We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

Recursion by Blake Crouch

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

The Only Woman In The Room by Marie Benedict

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—New Atlantic

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

This Is How You Lose The Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—New England

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

Recursion by Blake Crouch

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—Pacific Northwest

Deep River by Karl Marlantes

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

This Is How You Lose The Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

Exhalation by Ted Chiang

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles—Southeast

The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer

Recursion by Blake Crouch

Conviction by Denise Mina

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez

Adult Nonfiction

There were 225 total titles on the list, with 68 of them being unique. Thirty-one titles appear only on one list—11 on Hawaii’s list—while nine titles appeared on eight or more regional lists.

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein

Burnout by Emily and Amelia Nagoski

Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez

Lifespan by David A. Sinclair

Indistractable by Nir Eyal

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—California

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

Pleasure Activism by adrienne maree brown

Eight Dates by John Gottman

The Five by Hallie Rubenhold

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

Lifespan by David A. Sinclair

Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—Great Lakes

Idiot by Laura Clery

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

The Five by Hallie Rubenhold

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein

Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez

Indistractable by Nir Eyal

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—hawaii

The Ultimate Guide to Growing Your Own Food by Monte Burch

Damn Delicious Food Prep by Chungah Rhee

The Miracle Equation by Hal Elrod

Dinner for Everyone by Mark Bittman

Quit Like A Millionaire by Kristy Shen

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff

Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo

Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? Caitlin Doughty

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—Midwest

High Achiever by Tiffany Jenkins

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein

Burnout by Emily and Amelia Nagoski

Indistractable by Nir Eyal

The Five by Hallie Rubenhold

10% Happier by Dan Harris

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—Mountain and Plains

The Priesthood Power of Women by Barbara Morgan Gardner

Insights from a Prophet’s Life: Russell M. Nelson by Sheri Dew

Silent Souls Weeping: Depression by Jane Clayson Johnson

The Five by Hallie Rubenhold

Eight Dates by John Gottman

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

Burnout by Emily and Amelia agoski

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

The Only Plane In The Sky by Garrett M. Graff

Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? by Caitlin Doughty

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—New Atlantic

The Anarchy by William Dalrymple

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

Pleasure Activism by adrienne maree brown

Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson

Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff

Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come by Jessica Pan

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—New England

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff

Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein

Pleasure Activism by adrienne maree brown

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson

Lifespan by David A. Sinclair

The Five by Hallie Rubenhold

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—Pacific Northwest

The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook by Nisha Vora

Prepared by Diane Tavenner

Pleasure Activism by adrienne maree brown

Eight Dates by John Gottman

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

Burnout by Emily and Amelia Nagoski

Indistractable by Nir Eyal

Quit Like A Millionaire by Kristy Shen

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles—Southeast

The Ride of a Lifetime by Robert Iger

The Anarchy by William Dalrymple

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come by Jessica Pan

I Will Teach You To Be Rich by Ramit Sethi

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff

The Five by Hallie Rubenhold

Eight Dates by John Gottman

Super Attractor by Gabrielle Bernstein

The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davies

Young Adult

There were 225 total titles on the list, with 65 of them being unique. Twenty-six titles appear only on one list—12 on Hawaii’s list—while eight titles appeared on eight or more regional lists. Two authors in the Young Adult category had two titles each.

There might be fewer than 10 titles on some of these lists, indicating there was a tie among some of the titles.

Most Popular Young Adult Titles (U.S.-Wide)

Crown of Coral and Pearl by Mara Rutherford

Spin the Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Frankly in Love by David Yoon

I’m Not Dying With You Tonight by Gilly Segal and Kimberly Jones

Maybe This Time by Kasie West

The Vanishing Stair by Maureen Johnson

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—California

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Bloom by Kevin Panetta

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

I Wish You All The Best by Mason Deavor

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian

Dig by A.S. King

Frankly In Love by David Yoon

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—Great Lakes

Bloom by Kevin Panetta

Pretend She’s Here by Luanne Rice

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Capturing The Devil by Kerri Maniscalco

Dig by A.S. King

Crown of Coral and Pearl by Mara Rutherford

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

I Wish You All The Best by Mason Deaver

I’m Not Dying With You Tonight by Gilly Segal and Kimberly Jones

Teen Titans: Raven by Kami Garcia

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—Hawaii

Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian

This Time Will Be Different by Misa Sugiura

Permanent Record by Mary HK Choi

The Everlasting Rose by Dhonielle Clayton

The Storm Crow by Kalyn Josephson

Vow of Thieves by Mary E. Pearson

Her Royal Highness by Rachel Hawkins

Like A Love Story by Abdi Nazemian

Spin The Dawn by Elizabeth Lim

Crown of Coral and Pearl by Mara Rutherford

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—Midwest

My Hero Academia, Volume 19 by Kohei Horikoshi

Pretend She’s Here by Luanne Rice

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Teen Titans: Raven by Kami Garcia

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Bloom by Kevin Panetta

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee

The Deceiver’s Heart by Jennifer A. Nielsen

Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian

Her Royal Highness by Rachel Hawkins

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—Mountain and Plains

My Hero Academia, Volume 20 by Kohei Horikoshi

Rated by Melissa Grey

My Hero Academia, Volume 19 by Kohei Horikoshi

Teen Titans: Raven by Kami Garcia

Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian

Pretend She’s Here by Luanne Rice

Maybe This Time by Kasie West

Crown of Coral and Pearl by Mara Rutherford

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariki Tamaki

The Deceiver’s Heart by Jennifer A. Nielsen

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—New Atlantic

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian

Frankly In Love by David Yoon

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

I Wish You All The Best by Mason Deaver

Bloom by Kevin Panetta

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Avatar, The Last Airbender by F.C. Yee

Maybe This Time by Kasie West

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—New England

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

Crown of Coral and Pearl by Mara Rutherford

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Pretend She’s Here by Luanne Rice

I Wish You All The Best by Mason Deaver

There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool

Maybe This Time by Kasie West

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee

Spin The Dark by Elizabeth Lim

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—Pacific Northwest

My Hero Academia, Volume 20 by Kohei Horikoshi

Only Ashes Remain by Rebecca Schaeffer

My Hero Academia, Volume 19 by Kohei Horikoshi

I Wish You All The Best by Mason Deavor

It’s Trevor Noah by Trevor Noah

Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera

Bloom by Kevin Panetta

Crown of Coral and Pearl by Mara Rutherford

Lady Smoke by Laura Sebastian

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

Most Popular Young Adult Titles—Southeast