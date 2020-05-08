The 26 Best Cookbooks For Moms, by Moms: The List List #399

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 13 Legally Free Digital Queer Books for Your Quarantine Needs

at Bustle: 8 Books Marianne & Connell Read In ‘Normal People,’ For Those Wanting More

at Crime Reads: 10 Riveting Reads Filled with Shocking Secrets

at Electric Lit: 8 Novels That Celebrate Unlikable Women

at E! News: 13 Hilarious Books to Read If You Need a Good Laugh

at Epic Reads: 9 #OwnVoices YA Books with Trans and Nonbinary Characters

at Get Literary: Bookshop Thrillers: 5 Suspenseful Reads Set Among the Shelves

at Lit Hub: The Best of the University Presses: 100 Books to Escape

at POPSUGAR: The 26 Best Cookbooks For Moms, by Moms

at Riveted: 21 Important Books That Address Mental Health Topics

at tor.com: These 5 Books Will Give You Geeky Knowledge You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

at Vogue UK: 4 Emma Watson-Approved Books To Add To Your Lockdown Reading List