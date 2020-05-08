Riot Headline COVID-19 Updates from the Bookish World

The 26 Best Cookbooks For Moms, by Moms: The List List #399

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 13 Legally Free Digital Queer Books for Your Quarantine Needs

at Bustle: 8 Books Marianne & Connell Read In ‘Normal People,’ For Those Wanting More

at Crime Reads: 10 Riveting Reads Filled with Shocking Secrets

at Electric Lit: 8 Novels That Celebrate Unlikable Women

at E! News: 13 Hilarious Books to Read If You Need a Good Laugh

at Epic Reads: 9 #OwnVoices YA Books with Trans and Nonbinary Characters

Category ID: 2822
Category ID: 2917

at Get Literary:  Bookshop Thrillers: 5 Suspenseful Reads Set Among the Shelves

at Lit Hub: The Best of the University Presses: 100 Books to Escape
the News

at POPSUGAR: The 26 Best Cookbooks For Moms, by Moms

at Riveted: 21 Important Books That Address Mental Health Topics

at tor.com: These 5 Books Will Give You Geeky Knowledge You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

at Vogue UK: 4 Emma Watson-Approved Books To Add To Your Lockdown Reading List

We're keeping track of our favorite books of the year. Shop the list here!

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words