Watch the New Trailer for THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix Series

It’s coming! Netflix’s adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club will be available to stream on July 3. And Netflix just dropped the first teaser trailer for the new series.

The 10-episode streaming series will feature the characters we all know and love from the books: Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez). Together, this group of middle schoolers from Stoneybrook, Connecticut start their own babysitting business.

Ann M. Martin, the author of The Baby-Sitters Club books, is attached to the project as a writer. Rachel Shukert (from GLOW) is the showrunner, and Lucia Aniello (from Broad City) is an executive producer and director. Additionally, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov from Walden Media as well as Michael De Luca and Lucy Kitada serve as executive producers.

The original Baby-Sitters Club books were published between 1986 and 2000, so the upcoming series had to make some adjustments to keep the story current. “It is a different time. It’s like, ‘Why do they have to use the landline now?’ And we have an answer for that. We also have all of the girls having very different experiences and relationships with technology,” explained Naia Cucukov in an interview with Book Riot’s Kelly Jensen. For more on what some of those changes might be, check out the interview. Cucukov gives up some hints on the updated storylines. But for all the details, you’re just going to have to wait and watch the show.

Watch the trailer here, and prepare yourself for all the nostalgia feels. Everyone, raise your hand if you also had a clear phone for your landline back in the day.

“Every generation has a calling—and on July 3, Netflix answers yours with The Baby-Sitters Club, a brand new series based on the best-selling book series by the same name!”

Plan your viewing parties now. July 3 will be here faster than you think.

Some BSC content to hold you over in the meantime!

